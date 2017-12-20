Register
23:41 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force helps to prepare surface-to-ship missile launchers at Camp Naha in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture (File)

    Japan Installing Missile Base 200 Miles From Chinese Coast

    © AFP 2017/ TORU YAMANAKA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan is planning to sprinkle missile battery assets near Taiwan and the contested Senkaku islands to deal with “what Tokyo views as its greatest long-term threat: China,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

    The Japanese military has started laying the groundwork for anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile installments on Ishigaki, an island in the far southwest of Japan's Ryuku island chain, only 200 miles from mainland China, according to the December 20 report.

    Between 500 and 600 Japanese troops will eventually deploy to the island, according to the WSJ.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang ‘Months’ From Fielding Nuke That Could Strike US – CIA Director

    Beijing, Tokyo and Taiwan have staked competing claims over the Senkaku islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu islands. The tiny, uninhabited islands not far from Ishigaki are close to shipping lanes and are surrounded by rich fishing waters.

    Beijing also, of course, considers Taiwan itself a rogue province and has not ruled out using force to reign it back in.

    Japan has already initiated plans to grow its defense budget as a result of North Korea's burgeoning nuclear and ballistic missile development programs. CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Pyongyang was "months" from fielding a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the US East Coast in October, and in the course of testing, North Korean missiles routinely fall into Japanese waters or even fly over their islands.

    The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to request a record-setting 5.19 trillion yen ($46.1 billion) for its next fiscal year, starting April 1, 2018, Sputnik News reported December 16.

    According to Nikkei, a Japanese business daily, Tokyo is seeking stronger missile interception programs with the purchase of land-based US missile defense system Aegis Ashore and Norway's Joint Strike Missile anti-ship cruise missiles.

    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/Handout
    US Think-Tank Declares China’s Advance in South China Sea a ‘Slow-Moving Crisis’

    A draft of the budget documents stated Tokyo is looking to purchase six F-35A aircraft and four V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft, build a new submarine, and start construction on two compact patrol ships.

    China's construction of 290,000 square meters of new military facilities in the South China Sea, including infrastructure for radar systems, sensor arrays, munitions depots and missile shelters is nothing short of a "slow-moving crisis" in that area of the world, according a recent Center for Strategic and International Studies report.

    Related:

    South Korea to Brief Japan in Advance on Review of Comfort Women Deal - Seoul
    Japan Exports Soar Amid Higher Business Confidence, Inflation Remains Subdued
    S Korea Holds Nuclear Disaster Drills as Japan Restarts NPP Reactors – Reports
    Japan, S Korea, US to Hold Joint War Games to Practice Detecting Missiles
    US, Japan Call for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting on DPRK Missile Launch
    Tags:
    anti-ship missiles, militarization, militarism, CSIS, Senkaku Islands, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Can’t Get Enough of It
    We Need More Bases
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok