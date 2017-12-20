Russia’s New Reconnaissance Satellite to Reach Orbit in Early 2018 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new experimental reconnaissance satellite for monitoring the Earth's surface, developed by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos subsidiaries, will be placed into orbit in early 2018, media reported on Wednesday citing sources in the space industry.
Furthermore, modern technologies enable such devices to observe the Earth even in sub-meter resolution.
Another source told the newspaper that the reconnaissance satellite would be launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia's north-western Arkhangelsk Region atop Soyuz-2.1v light carrier rocket.
