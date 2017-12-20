Register
00:57 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    USS S-28

    Missing WWII US Navy Submarine Discovered Off Hawaii (PHOTOS)

    © Navy Submarine Photo Archive
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110

    Last week, a wreck-hunting organization announced that its search team had discovered a sunken World War II submarine, USS S-28, in 8,700 feet of water off the Hawaiian island of Oahu on September 20.

    According to the organization, STEP Ventures, the submarine was lost with all 49 crew members during a naval training exercise on July 4, 1944, and is "considered to be one of the most important lost ships in the central Pacific." 

    U.S Army Soldiers from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct a repatriation ceremony of possible American remains in New Delhi, India, Apr. 13, 2016
    CC BY 2.0 / Jim Mattis / 160413-D-DT527-200
    US Team to Inspect Indian Himalayan Region for Missing WWII Soldiers' Remains

    "When the bombs fell on [Pearl Harbor on] December 7, [1941] she was being overhauled at Mare Island Naval Shipyard outside of San Francisco, California," the organization said on its website. "She was one of the several S-boats that were put into service in World War II and was initially sent to Alaska to defend the Aleutians against a possible Japanese invasion."

    STEP stands for "Search for Those on Eternal Patrol," a euphemism for sailors who died at sea, and consists of historians and explorers committed to uncovering more about maritime history. The expedition used autonomous underwater vehicles and a remotely operated vehicle to film the wrecked submarine. The organization plans to share the data it collected with the Navy to determine what caused the submarine to sink.

    Before the submarine sank, it made contact with a US Coast Guard ship, but the Naval History and Heritage Command website noted that "at no time during the approach or the ensuing sound search were distress signals from S-28 seen or heard, nor was any sound heard which indicated an explosion in S-28."

    The US military court of inquiry claims that the submarine lost control "from either a material casualty or an operating of personnel, or both, and that depth control was never regained."

    Related:

    Trump Offers US Strategy of Peace Through Strength; Trans Military Ban
    Myanmar Military Leadership Responsible for Rohingya Crisis – OHCHR Expert
    US to Spend Over $200Mln on Upgrading Military Airbases in Eastern Europe
    Italy to Decrease Military Presence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Start Mission in Niger
    South Korean Intel: North Korea’s Top Military Official Presumed Executed
    Tags:
    World War II, submarine, expedition, Oahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok