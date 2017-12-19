Register
    The Lockheed Martin Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM)

    Lockheed Martin Inks $110Mln For Development of New Anti-Air Defense Missile

    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    The US Department of Defense said in a press release that Lockheed Martin has received a $110-million contract to design and manufacture the Gray Wolf sub-sonic cruise missile intended to help defeat integrated air defense systems in contested environments

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Pentagon explained that the contract provides for the design, development, manufacture and testing of prototype-affordable cruise missiles "to advance networked collaborative operations technologies for defeat of enemy integrated air defense systems."

    "Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, has been awarded an $110,000,000 contract for the Gray Wolf Cruise Missile Science and Technology Demonstration effort," the release said on Monday.

    A sign at the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is seen at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls/File Photo
    Lockheed Martin Unveils New Tiny 'Outrider' Drone (VIDEO)
    The Gray Wolf program is an effort led by the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

    "The objective of this effort is to conduct research and development to advance and mature affordable tactical cruise missiles employed in networked, collaborative operations in support of defeating enemy integrated air defense systems in highly contested environments," the release said.

    Work under the contract will be performed in the US state of Texas and is expected to be completed on December 17, 2022, according to the release.

    Lockheed Martin Gets US Navy Contract for Another AEGIS Missile Defense System

    The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission a more than $73-million contract for an AEGIS ballistic missile defense system in support of a DDG 127 destroyer, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

    Orion Spacecraft
    © AP Photo/ John Raoux, File
    NASA, Lockheed Martin Power-Up Orion Spacecraft for First Time
    "Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Moorestown, New Jersey is being awarded a $73,346,900… contract for one AEGIS weapon system Mk 7 in support of DDG 127 as well as associated system-level integration testing at the production test center," the press release said on Monday.

    The DDG 127 is an Arleigh Burke class destroyer, according to the release.

    Work on this contract will be performed in Moorestown in the US state of New Jersey; Clearwater in Florida and Owego in New York and is expected to be completed within three years by September 2020, the Defense Department said.

    Tags:
    air defense systems, prototype, missile, contract, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, Lockheed Martin, Pentagon, United States
