Register
16:44 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Radar

    Danish Company Helps US Military Fight Off 'Swarms of Drones'

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    217

    The Danish engineering company Weibel Scientific has landed a contract for the delivery of special radar systems to the US military, which could be used in anti-drone warfare and has been attributed to Denmark's previous decision to procure US F-35 fighter jets.

    Although Weibel Scientific CEO, Peder R. Pedersen, refused to disclose any financials on the much-anticipated deal for the delivery of three special radar systems to the US Armed Forces, he hinted that a three-digit million sum is involved (1 Danish Krone equals 0.16 US dollar), with more to follow.

    "Regardless of this, it's an important contract for us. It's the first part of an order that allows us to sell equipment worth well over a billion kroner," Pedersen told Danish Radio.

    The first three F-35 fighter jets ordered by Norway's Air Force arrive in Oerland Main Air Station, near Trondheim, Norway November 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ NTB Scanpix/Ned Alley
    Norway Nervous Its Cherished F-35 Fighter Jets Share National Secrets With US
    The radars delivered by the Allerød-based company will be used by the US military for testing and calibration of its weapons systems. In particular, the Danish tracking radar will enhance the US capacity for fighting "drone swarms" sent by a conjectural enemy.

    "Swarms of drones are considered to be the new danger facing the US. And here, our radar becomes super suitable," Peder R. Pedersen said. "We have a unique technology that can distinguish drones in terms of speed and distance. In this way, our products are particularly appropriate for this anti-drone warfare," he added.

    The radar partnership also includes the American defense giant Lockheed Martin, which functions as the formal link between the Danish company and the US Armed Forces.

    ​In the Danish context, Lockheed Martin is best known as the supplier of the F-35 fighter jet, which is slated to become the new backbone of the Danish Air Force, replacing the outdated F-16s.

    Henrik Lundstein, the director of the warplane program under the Defense Materiel and Purchasing Board, believes there is a clear connection between the choice of combat aircraft and the contract landed by the Allerød-based company.

    "The choice of the F-35 as Denmark's future combat aircraft sets a new framework for the industrial cooperation between Danish and American companies. A strategic cooperation that extends beyond the F-35," Lundstein argued, calling Weibel Scientific's contract an excellent example thereof.

    Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, flies over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin
    © REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
    Hot Air: Costly US F-35 Fighter Jets Miss the Mark, Denmark Finds
    Also Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Brian Mikkelsen saw the radar contract as a spin-off to the fighter jet agreement.

    "I am very pleased that cross-Atlantic cooperation Atlantic has intensified following Denmark's decision to acquire F-35s," Mikkelsen said.

    Weibel Scientific currently employs over 100 employees. By its own admission, it expects to boost its engineer staff by 10 percent following the new contract.

    In late November, Denmark began the process of updating its air fleet with F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. The Danish Defense Ministry requested close to DKK 16.5 billion ($2.62 billion) to buy 27 F-35s together with engines, four simulators and a pool of spares, support equipment, modification work and upgrades up to 2026.

    Related:

    Surprise! Russians Get a Tour of Norway's F-35 Base, Closed for Journalists
    Lockheed’s Software Snafu Delays F-35 Program
    Oslo, We Have a Problem! Norway's Prized F-35 Aircraft Stored in Tents
    Denmark Revs Up 'Russian Threat' to Ensure Defense Beef-Up
    Tags:
    radar, drone, Weibel Scientific, Lockheed Martin, United States, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok