Register
18:16 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Boeing P-8I aircraft arrives for its induction at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Arrakonam, some 58 miles from Chennai, India. (File)

    Tata, GE Join Forces to Manufacture Engines for Military Aircraft

    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The joint venture will initially manufacture jet engine components. The will then be used to start full-fledged manufacturing of engines that would be exported worldwide as well as being integrated into some of India's crucial military aircraft and frigates.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Tata group has partnered with America's General Electric to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India. The manufacturing unit to be set up in India for the purpose will help develop the ecosystem and build related capabilities for the India-US joint venture to eventually start manufacturing aircraft engines including those for defense aircraft. 

    READ MORE: India’s HAL Invites Interest from Global, Local Partners for Aircraft Projects

    This development is significant as several of India's critical defense projects including the light combat aircraft-Tejas Mk 2, the P-17A & P-71 ships, and the AH-64 attack helicopters are to be powered by GE engines. 

    "Tata group's partnership with GE will help drive synergies in defense manufacturing and focus on innovation to support our armed forces. We look forward to working with GE to build more expertise and strengthen India's defense manufacturing capabilities," N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said in a statement. 

    F-16
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev
    Tata, Lockheed Martin to Produce F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Together in India
    The indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas MK1 to be soon inducted into the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft and the P-17 Shivalik class frigates are already using GE engines.

    The LEAP engine, which powers the next generation single-aisle commercial jets, was developed by CFM International — a 50-50 joint venture company between GE Aviation of the US and Safran Aircraft Engines of France. Last year, the company had bagged a record order of 1801 LEAP engines. With growing demand, the company is looking at doubling the production of the high-bypass turbo engines in 2018.

    Related:

    India's Tata Motors accepts orders for world's cheapest car
    Ford sells Jaguar, Land Rover to India's Tata Motors for $2.3bln
    Belarus to Manufacture Defense Equipment Under Make in India Program
    Tags:
    aircraft engines, frigate, aircraft industry, Tejas MK 1, P-81, Tata Group, General Electric, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok