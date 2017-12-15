Register
03:06 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders

    Russia, US Cooperation Essential for Stability in Middle East - Iraqi Lawmaker

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Cooperation between Russia and the United States is essential for reaching peace and stability in the Middle Eastern region, Abdulbari Zebari, the chairman of the Iraqi Council of Representatives’ Foreign Affair Committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an annual press conference that Russia informed the United States about the movement of terrorists in the Middle East, but did not receive any reaction in response. Putin suggested that it was caused by the fact that the United States believed these militants could be used in the fight against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    "Cooperation between Russia and the United States is important and essential for the win against all terrorist groups. No one can win the war alone," the chairman of the Iraqi Council of Representatives’ Foreign Affair Committee Abdulbari Zebari said.

    The lawmaker stressed that it was difficult to reach global stability without ensuring the stability in the Middle East.

    "There will be no regional stability without some kind of agreement or at least understanding between Russia and the United States," Zebari noted.

    Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft taking off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Moscow Denies Russian Jets Intercepted By US F-22s in Syria
    Russia has repeatedly called on the Western countries to unite efforts on combating terrorism by creating a joint anti-terror front. On December 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to conduct a dialogue with the US-led coalition on assisting it in the elimination of terrorists in western Iraq. According to Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the attention of the US-led international coalition needs to focus on the destruction of militants in the western regions of Iraq to prevent the return of Daesh terrorist group to Syria and the revival of the so-called "caliphate" there.

    Commenting on the Russian ministry's statement, US Department of Defense spokesman Eric Pahon told Sputnik that the collaboration between the United States and Russia against Daesh would require talks at the level of senior leadership or diplomatic circles as the US military were prohibited from doing that.

    Related:

    Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Relations, North Korea in Phone Call
    US, Russia Militaries Discuss Close Call Between Their Jets Over Syria - CENTCOM
    Russia Offered to US to Exchange Non-Interference Letters, US Refused - Moscow
    Tags:
    cooperation, stability, Daesh, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok