Register
22:35 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Kim Jong-Il Named Eternal Party Head

    New Footage Suggests North Korea Might Have an H-Bomb (PHOTOS)

    © RIA Novosti.
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    130

    A 30-minute video showing a December 12 conference in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang may have revealed more than intended about the extent of North Korea’s military might.

    The video shows, hanging on a wall of North Korean achievements in weapons production, a picture of the late Kim Jong-il probing some large sphere or cylinder. While the video is too grainy to determine whether Kim Jong-il was, in fact, inspecting a nuclear weapon, that didn't stop social media users from a frenzy of speculation.

    "Is this an A-bomb or [something]?" one netizen wondered.

    For what it's worth, the weapon in the picture appears to bear a number of a similarities to the hydrogen bomb Kim Jong-un allegedly posed next to this year. But according to the BBC, there aren't any publicly available images of the late Kim photographed next to a nuclear weapon.

    ​According to the Korea Central News Agency, the conference reviewed "the achievements and gains in the work to implement the party's policy on the munitions industry" and was intended to give "full play to the invincible might of socialist Korea."

    "Kim Jong-il carried out the regime's first two tests so they definitely had [atomic weapons] during his time and they probably were about that size," Shea Cotton of the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies told news.com.au.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Says US Actions 'Forced' Pyongyang to Create H-Bomb

    "I don't believe this was accidentally released as part of some slip-up, but neither do I think this was a purposeful act. I think in many ways, the regime doesn't care if we [the US] know they have these weapons," Cotton said.

    Related:

    Russia's Envoy to NATO Warns Bloc Against Provoking North Korea
    ‘Trump is Merely Bluffing' About Launching Strike Against North Korea
    North Korea's ICBM Test is a Game-Changer: Will US Choose War or Peace?
    Russia Assessing Possible Outcome of North Korea Military Option
    Non-Nuclear Winter: Why Has North Korea Not Tested a Missile Since September?
    Tags:
    atomic bomb, hydrogen, Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok