Register
23:36 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the Saudi-led Arab coalition. (File)

    Pentagon Looking to Triple Size of Afghan Air Force by 2025

    © AP Photo/ SSGT Sean M. Worrell/DOD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US military is set to triple the size of the Afghan air force over the next 7 to 8 years, Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance Bunch said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance Bunch said in a press briefing from Kabul that the US military is hoping to triple the size of the Afghan air force over the next 7 to 8 years with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 light attack aircraft.

    'We are looking to triple in size… [the] Afghan Air Force by 2025," Bunch said.

    ISIL fighters in Afghanistan
    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    US, Afghan Forces Launch Offensive to Block Daesh Expansion in Afghanistan
    The first four of 159 UH 60 Black Hawks have been delivered to the Afghan air force, Bunch said, and the US military expects to have eight full crews at the beginning of the fighting season in 2018.

    According to Bunch, the Afghan air force already carries out aerial resupply using their C-130 and C208 transport aircraft. He said that the Afghans use their Russian made MI-17 for helicopter lift as they transition to the UH-60.

    Bunch also noted that the first air strikes undertaken under a new US strategy to destroy Taliban drug processing facilities were conducted by the Afghan air force. He said that the group's revenues earned from illicit narcotics trade amount to as much as $200 million annuallly.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    WATCH: US Airstrike Kills Taliban Leaders in Afghanistan
    In August, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a new US strategy in its 16-year-long war in Afghanistan. Changes provided in the strategy included lifting restrictions on the US forces to attack the Taliban and other militant formations in Afghanistan which had been previously imposed by the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

    Most recently, NATO has also announced that the number of troops in its Resolute Support mission would be boosted from about 13,000 to roughly 16,000. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the mission will not "go back to combat operations," and the additional troops will enhance NATO's training and assistance functions in cooperation with the Afghan forces.

    Related:

    Sputnik Enters Top 5 of Leading Media in Afghanistan - Alexa Ranking
    'Accepted Practice': US Troops Told to Ignore Child Rape in Afghanistan - Report
    Pentagon Says All 3,000 US 'Uplift' Troops Now on Ground in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    UH-60 Black Hawk, Taliban, US Air Force, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok