Register
12:59 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The future USS Michael Monsoor heads out to sea for trials, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Phippsburg, Maine

    US Navy's Top Battleship Zumwalt Reportedly Breaks Down During Trials

    © AP Photo/ Robert F. Bukaty
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3140

    The Zumwalt-class destroyers have faced numerous difficulties in their development and during trials. As costs of the program overran estimates, the Pentagon has reduced the intended number of ships.

    Sea trials of the USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001), the second Zumwalt-class destroyer made for the US Navy, ended early due to technical problems in the ship’s power system, according to USNI News.

    The trials aimed at testing the hull, mechanical and engineering components of the ship kicked off on December 4. According to a statement from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), a harmonic filter failed a day after the ship left the yard and the breakdown forced the destroyer to return to the General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard in Maine on December 5.

    Harmonic filters are used in complex electrical systems to prevent unintended power fluctuations from damaging sensitive equipment. The failure of the filter prevented the ship’s power system from running at full power as part of the testing program.

    The delay in the trials will not affect USS Michael Monsoor’s delivery, scheduled for March 2018, according to the NAVSEA statement.

    A destroyer of the Zumwalt-class is powered by a complex electric system, including two Rolls-Royce MT-30 gas turbines and two Rolls Royce MT-5 auxiliary gas turbines. Its Integrated Power System (IPS) can generate over 75 megawatts of power. According to USNI news, the amount of electricity produced on the Zumwalt-class is "unprecedented in any other non-nuclear surface ship."

    The Zumwalt is a class of US Navy guided missile destroyers designed as multi-mission stealth ships. It has a pyramid shaped hull which allows it to dramatically decrease its visibility on radar.

    READ MORE: Raytheon Wins $111M for Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Engineering, Testing Services

    This is not the first time the cutting-edge Zumwalt-class has experienced technical difficulties. The first ship in the class, the namesake USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), was floated out last autumn. In November 2016, the ship had to be towed out of the Panama Canal after suffering engine failure.

    With a price tag of $4.4 billion per ship, the Zumwalt program has also turned out to be too costly for the US military, with total program costs estimated at nearly $23 billion.  Earlier, Defense News reported that the Pentagon had reduced the intended number of Zumwalt destroyers from 32 ships to three.

    Related:

    US’ Stealthy Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Starts Sea Trials (VIDEO)
    Proposed Deployment of USS Zumwalt to S Korea Would Boost 'Pressure on China'
    US Zumwalt Destroyers Will Get a Second Look From President Trump
    Tags:
    USS Zumwalt, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok