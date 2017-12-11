US, Japanese, S Korean Drills Not Contributing to Region's Security – Beijing

China has repeatedly reiterated its call on the parties involved to consider Beijing-Moscow plan aimed at settling the conflict, which stipulates the simultaneous halt of the US-South Korean war games and North Korea nuclear tests.

"Yet another military exercise, carried out by the United States, Japan and South Korea under the current circumstances on the Korean peninsula, is noteworthy. The situation on the Korean peninsula is in a vicious circle of constant confrontation. This does not contribute to security and stability in the region. If this vicious cycle leads to chaos or even war on the Korean peninsula, then this will not definitely be in anybody’s interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang has stated.

Beijing has called on all involved countries to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea and exert more efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, as well as bring the sides to the negotiation table instead of escalating the situation.

READ MORE: 'China Can Do More': US Prodding Beijing to Get Tough on North Korea

Last week, the Japanese and South Korean Defense Ministry announced that the two countries would hold two-day navy drills jointly with the United States starting on Monday in the light of latest developments in the region.

According to the press release, the sides will train in exchange of information in case of a ballistic missile launch. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces noted that the drills conducted by the three countries will become the sixth ones of such kind.

The drills, which involve US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Stethem, South Korea’s navy destroyer Ryu Seong-Ryong (DDG 993), as well as Japan’s Kongō-class guided missile destroyer Choukai, come less than two weeks after North Korea launched its Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile reportedly capable of traveling some 8,000 miles and reaching Washington DC.

China has repeatedly reiterated its call on the parties involved to consider Beijing-Moscow so-called "double freeze" plan aimed at settling the conflict, which stipulates the simultaneous halt of the US-South Korean war games and North Korea nuclear tests. The proposal, which according to Moscow "is still on the table," has so far been rejected by Washington.