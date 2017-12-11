Register
14:14 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Tu-95

    Secret Behind US Pilot Doing Barrel Roll Near Soviet Tu-95 Bomber

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The maneuver was performed during an intercept mission in 1973 or 1974 and was not dangerous, said a former USAF officer, the author of a picture that has recently gone viral on social media.

    Last week, Global Military Strategy & Statistics blog posted on its Facebook page a blurry undated picture showing an F-4 Phantom flying inverted near a Soviet Tu-95 (NATO reporting name: Bear) long-range bomber.

    "Maverick's Father probably," the post read, referring to one of the most famous scenes from the movie "Top Gun."

    The picture went viral and reached the author of the shot, who provided interesting details about the image in a comment to The Aviationist, a website about military aviation and aeronautics.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Just What Were Those Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Doing Off Alaska's Coast?
    The author of the shot is Robert M. Sihler, who served as a weapons system officer with the US Air Force. According to him, he took the photograph during a "standard intercept" of a Tu-95 by two F-4s in "either late 1973 or early 1974."

    At the time, Sihler was on duty at the Naval Air Station Keflavik in Iceland.

    According to him, at the time American pilots performed averaged two intercepts  of Tu-95 bombers per week.

    "They were the only aircraft we saw while I was there. Generally, the intercepts occurred on Fridays and Sundays, at the 'Bears' flew from Murmansk to Cuba on training and, we guessed, 'fun' missions," Sihler said in an email to The Aviationist.

    What is even more interesting is the reason why such maneuvers were performed. According to Silher, Soviet crewmembers asked American pilots to do so.

    READ MORE: Russian Fighter Intercepts US Spy Plane in Black Sea

    "Generally, we did these barrel rolls at the request of the Soviet crewmembers. They gave us hand signals to let us know they wanted us to do it. They photographed us as well. The Cold War was winding down and the attitudes on both sides had improved," he said.

    When asked whether the maneuver was unsafe, Silher responded, "Not really! The Soviets, at the time, gave us hand signals asking us to 'perform' for them. The rolls were not dangerous at all."

    Related:

    Russian Su-30 Crew 'Helped Avoid International Scandal' by Intercepting US Plane
    Russia's Jets Conduct 8 Intercepts of Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Its Border
    Bears on the Prowl: Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Spread Their Wings
    Tags:
    aviation, Tu-95 Bear, US Air Force, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok