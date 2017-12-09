Register
01:11 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)

    Pakistan Will Shoot Down Drones In Its Airspace, Even US Ones - Air Force Chief

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2100

    The head of the Pakistani Air Force launched a new policy Friday stating that any and all drones operating within Pakistani airspace must be shot down, the Times of India reports.

    "We will not allow anyone to violate our airspace," PAF chief Sohail Aman said. He warned that that he "ordered PAF to shoot down drones, including those of the US, if they enter our airspace, violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

    RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle conducts tests over Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman via U.S. Navy, Erik Hildebrandt
    First US Drone Strike in Trump Era Kills Two in Pakistan

    US military and paramilitary operations have continued in Pakistan for years in an effort to fight terror groups, according to former CIA agent John Kiriakou, who led a CIA counterterrorism operations team in Pakistan in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

    Islamabad routinely condemns drone strikes in the country but the announcement to actually engage those drones marks a shift in policy.

    The US and Pakistan have butted heads for months since US President Donald Trump's August, 2017, speech on Afghanistan, during which he blasted the Pakistani government. "For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror… in Afghanistan and Pakistan, America's interests are clear: We must stop the resurgence of safe havens that enable terrorists to threaten America," Trump said at the time.

    An unmanned US Predator drone
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth, File
    Pakistan to ‘Ramp Up’ Security to Shield Taliban From US Drone Strikes

    "Pakistan needs to, I think, take a clear-eyed view of the situation that they are confronted with in terms of the number of terrorist organizations that find safe haven inside of Pakistan," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in late October.

    Addressing the Pakistani government, Tillerson said "You're a sovereign country. You'll do what you want to do, but understand this is what we think is necessary," referring to the demand that Pakistan stop providing safe haven for terrorist groups.

    "And if you don't want to do that, don't feel you can do it, we'll adjust our tactics and our strategies to achieve the same objective a different way," the top US diplomat said.

    US President Donald Trump announces his strategy for the war in Afghanistan during an address from Fort Myer, Virginia, US, August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Washington Must Accept ‘Defeat’ in Afghanistan to Move Forward - Pakistan

    Speaking further on the issue on Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear, Kiriakou, who now co-hosts the show, said in late October that "the Trump administration is demanding that the Pakistanis step up military activities against the Taliban, and against the Pakistani Taliban, which is resonant in the north of Pakistan. Presumably, if the Pakistani government doesn't do that to the satisfaction of the Trump White House, the Trump White House will do exactly what [former US presidents George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama did: launch military or paramilitary operations deeper into Pakistani territory."

    Related:

    Release the Drones! South Korean Army to Create Combat Drone Battalion
    Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone on Syrian Border – IDF
    US Central Command Scrambles to Field Electronic Anti-Drone Weapon
    Rogue Drone Crashes Into Black Hawk in New York City, Investigation Underway
    Suspected US Drone Kills 3 Alleged Terrorists in North Pakistan - Reports
    Tags:
    drone, CIA, Kiriakou, Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok