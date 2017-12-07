Register
06:02 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Drones

    US Testing Use of Fake Bombs to Deploy Mini Drones

    © Photo: DefenseTech News
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    245

    US defense contractors are working on a novel way to deploy drones: as fake bombs that confuse enemy radars about what exactly is in the air, according to a new report.

    The sneaky system deploys from a fighter jet: the jet drops a ‘bomb' while flying slow enough to avoid radar detection, but instead of the munition blowing up, it discards its shell, revealing an unmanned aerial vehicle that can then fly around enemy territory and collect intelligence on the positions of hostile forces, Defense One reported December 5.

    Artistic Rendering of the USS Zumwalt class destroyer DDG 1000
    © Flickr/ Marion Doss
    US’ Stealthy Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Starts Sea Trials (VIDEO)

    Once the UAV leaves the ‘bomb' capsule, it unfurls its 12-foot wings and flies using a wooden propeller. The aircraft can travel up to 10 hours at a speed of 69 knots, or just under 80 miles per hour, which is awfully slow for a US airframe.

    But moving slowly is part of the drone's purpose. "When you think about how military [radar] systems are designed, they are designed to shoot down tactical jets. You build into radars gates that take away things like birds," Thompson said.

    The US military ultimately wants the aircraft to fly at low enough altitudes and slow enough speeds that it avoids radar detection, but can still sail high enough for small arms fire to be a negligible danger.

    Each mini drone would be disposable. It appears the drones of the future don't necessarily have be large, weaponized aircraft like the Reaper in order to be effective in a military setting.

    Flight tests for the new system, dubbed Remedy, were first conducted October 26, the report said.

    "The issue with unmanned airframe is, for all their advantages, how do you get something this small 400, 700 miles away from an aircraft carrier," Northrop Grumman official John Thompson told reporters in Baltimore this week.

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Catch and Release: Darpa’s Reusable Gremlin Drones to Lower Costs

    The Office of Naval Research and VX Aerospace have partnered with Northrop to work on the project.

    The Pentagon's go-to weapons maker, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), announced in 2016 that it had awarded contracts for another drone program, dubbed Gremlin. The program seeks to give aircraft the ability to launch large numbers of cheap, reusable miniature drones from an aircraft and return them to an aircraft mid-flight. While the Remedy drones would deploy from fighter aircraft like the F/A-18 Super Hornet, the military envisions also disbursing Gremlin aircraft from larger aircraft such as bombers or transports. 

    Related:

    Rise of Machines? WATCH Drone Spin Out of Control, Attack People in Japan
    Amazon, DHL Beware: China Refits Plane Into Delivery Drone
    CIA Pushes to Expand Drone Strike Authority Despite Pentagon Concerns - Reports
    US Central Command Scrambles to Field Electronic Anti-Drone Weapon
    Free Hand for CIA Drone Attacks: What's in Store for Afghanistan?
    Tags:
    fake bomb, drone, US Navy, Northrop Grumman, Baltimore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok