Register
21:11 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A soldier in Aleppo

    Deadly Jackpot: Russian Military Police Find Jihadi Weapons Workshop in Aleppo

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    2510

    The workshop was found with the help of local residents in Aleppo's Sahur neighborhood, in an area which served as a jihadist stronghold prior to Syrian forces' dramatic operation to liberate the city from the terrorists last year.

    According to Russia's RIA Novosti, the Russian servicemen were deployed to the area ahead of a regular delivery of humanitarian aid. In one of Sahur's residential blocks, their column was stopped by local elders, who reported that militants and their commanders had lived in a nearby building.

    "There were some sort of machines in the houses, powders in bags," local resident Adan Aisa told the soldiers. "We're afraid that this may be explosives; they used to make their bombs here. Could your soldiers please check it out?"

    In this February 22, 2015, file photo, a soldier gives the thumbs up as Turkish army's armored vehicles and tanks roll in Syrian town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, as they return from the Ottoman tomb in Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Mursel Coban
    Pentagon Takes Credit for Syria's Victory Over Terrorism, Downplays Russia's Success
    Going in to take a look, the military police found an entire network for the makeshift production of weapons, including machine tools, parts, explosive substances, destructive agents and ready-made weapons. Militants had abandoned the weapons, along with their stash of stolen goods, when Syrian forces supported by Russian airpower freed eastern Aleppo last December in an operation often described as the single biggest turning point in the Syrian war.

    Resident Shaban Mavas told RIA Novosti's correspondent that before the terrorists arrived in Sahur, he operated a locksmith's workshop. "When Daesh came, they drove us out of here. I don't know what they were doing here, but judging by what I saw when I returned, they were making weapons here to kill us and destroy our homes," he said.

    Among the buildings, the Russian military police also found a large collection of notebooks with various literature believed to have been used by the terrorists. The papers included instructions on how to operate the M47 Dragon, an American shoulder-fired man-portable anti-tank missile system.

    The M-47 Dragon Anti-tank missile
    CC0
    The M-47 Dragon Anti-tank missile

    Alexander Khargel, officer in charge of the Russian military police unit, said that locals had told him and his men that locals had disappeared in their neighborhood while it was under the control of the terrorists. "For this reason, we checked everything carefully," he said. "There are now only traces of the Daesh armed bandits. Nothing else that's dangerous remains."

    A bomb unit and Syrian special services were deployed to the neighborhood, removing the dangerous materials, and allowing residents to move back into their homes. According to Russian military police, the local population appeals to them for help on a regular basis.

    People walk into the Citadel, Aleppo's famed fortress where much of the fierce fighting took place in 2016, in Syria, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Nataliya Vasilyeva
    People walk into the Citadel, Aleppo's famed fortress where much of the fierce fighting took place in 2016, in Syria, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

    Russian military police began to be deployed in Aleppo in December 2016 and February 2017 to help maintain order and protect other Russian military personnel, including the sappers sweeping the city for mines. Several battalions of Russian military police are also deployed in Syria's four de-escalation zones, helping to maintain the ceasefire between the Syrian government and non-jihadist rebel forces while they make progress on reaching a permanent settlement.

    Tags:
    components, weapons parts, liberated neighborhood, instructions, neighborhood, findings, explosives, weapons, Russian Military Police, Syria, Russia, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok