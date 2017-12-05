What Breakdown? US Air Force Says No Issue With F-22 Raptors in Korea Drills

The US military found no issues with the F-22 Raptor it was forced to pull from a runway on Monday in South Korea, the Seventh US Air Force said Tuesday.

The Raptor was participating in Vigilant Ace, a joint military drill between the US and South Korean air forces featuring more than 230 aircraft. Upon finishing a flight roughly 170 miles from Seoul, the jet malfunctioned and had to be towed off the runway into a hangar.

US Air Force / Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock WATCH: US F-22 Raptors Blow Up Taliban Narcotics Labs

The service brought three other F-22 Raptors in for a checkup after the problem popped up.

"It was just a precaution," Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett, a spokesperson for the US Air Force, told Stars and Stripes via email, adding that "maintenance looked at the jet and nothing was wrong."

Six Raptors are participating in the drills along with about 18 F-35 joint strike fighters.

Over the weekend, North Korean state media said the drills were pushing tensions on the Korean Peninsula to a "flare up."

US President Donald Trump is "begging for nuclear war" by "staging an extremely dangerous nuclear gamble on the Korean Peninsula," a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea said in a written note Saturday.

North Korea tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile last week with a range that extends to the US mainland.