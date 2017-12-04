Register
10:02 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. F-22 Raptor performs during the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

    Venomous DPRK Threats Follow Arrival of US Stealth Fighters in South Korea

    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    28737

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula reached fever pitch over the weekend with the arrival of six US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets in South Korea on Saturday for joint military drills.

    The deployment of the fighter jets to the region comes days after Pyongyang launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile reportedly capable of traveling some 8000 miles and reaching Washington DC. Military experts say chances of war are growing at an exponential rate, with both US and North Korean authorities throwing gasoline into the fire.

    On Saturday, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) said in a written statement that US President Donald Trump and his administration were "begging for nuclear war" by "staging an extremely dangerous nuclear gamble on the Korean peninsula."

    The DPRK spokesman described Trump as a "nuclear demon" and a "disruptor of global peace."

    On Sunday, Pyongyang's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), called the US-South Korea Vigilant Ace 18 joint air exercises scheduled for Monday to Friday a "dangerous provocation" pushing the region "to the brink of a nuclear war."

    White House national security adviser HR McMaster on Saturday told an audience at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, that the potential for war with the pariah state is increasing day by day.

    "There are ways to address this problem short of armed conflict, but it is a race because [Kim Jong Un] is getting closer and closer, and there's not much time left," McMaster intoned.

    The US is sending dozens of high-tech fighters, bombers and support aircraft to the annual US-South Korea air combat exercises. The wargames, aimed to boost the "combat effectiveness" of the alliance, will be held December 4-8.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea May Face Maritime Sanctions Over Latest Missile Launch
    US top-of-the-line F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters are believed to pose the biggest threat to Pyongyang. While the DPRK military maintains capable anti-air weaponry, their radar systems would be unable to detect stealth fighters before a strike on their defensive systems, analysts claim.

    Cloaked in the world's most advanced stealth coating, F-22s and F-35s would likely be called upon to lead a potential air campaign against Pyongyang should the situation escalate to the point of using military force.

    Meanwhile, Rodong Sinmun vowed that the stealth fighters "will not escape the fate of a tiger moth," adding that provocations against the DPRK could "lead to a nuclear war any moment."

    Related:

    Threat of War With North Korea 'Increasing Every Day' - Trump's Security Adviser
    North Korea's Recent Nuke Test Likely Cause of Quake - S Korea's Weather Agency
    Russia Assessing Possible Outcome of North Korea Military Option
    Tags:
    stealth fighter, F-22 Raptor, F-35, Air Force, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok