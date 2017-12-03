Register
10:03 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012 photo, a visitor, right, looks at model replicas of aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Kadena base on display at the Learning Exhibition Hall of Kadena in Kadena, Okinawa, southwestern Japan. For nearly 70 years, Okinawa has gotten more than its share of America's military - more jets rattling homes, more crimes rattling nerves. It's the only Japanese island invaded by U.S. land forces during World War II. It endured 27 years under U.S. administration, and it continues to host two-thirds of Japan's U.S. bases.

    Brutal Rape and Murder of Okinawa Woman Gets US Marine Life in Prison

    © AP Photo/ Junji Kurokawa
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    6121

    A US Marine was sentenced in a Japanese court to life in prison on Friday for the May rape and murder of a 20-year-old Okinawan woman.

    The Naha District Court, in the island prefecture of Okinawa, found US Marine Kenneth Shinzato guilty of rape, murder and abandoning the victim's corpse, after her grossly disfigured body was found in a forest three weeks after she was reported missing.

    A child looks at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan.
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    Car Crash Involving US Military Vehicle Leaves Civilian in Japan's Okinawa Dead

    Shinzato, who clubbed the woman and stabbed her with a knife, pleaded guilty to the rape and murder, but denied that he had previously planned the attack.

    The courts agreed with the prosecution's request for life in prison, as no leniency was seen to be possible in such a violent case, cited by Kyodo News.

    The violent rape and murder resulted in increased anger toward the Kadena US military air base on the island, long a source of contention, particularly regarding other crimes against the local population committed by US soldiers, as well as the lingering environmental impact of the military aircraft and logistical support network dumping highly volatile chemicals into the groundwater

    The situation became acute enough for the creation of a recent bilateral agreement between Tokyo and Washington to limit immunity for employees of the US base accused of crimes.

    The southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been actively protesting an agreement made by Tokyo to allow the Pentagon to relocate the US air base to a more remote area of the island, after a 1995 rape of a young Japanese girl by three US soldiers.

    Island residents and many in Tokyo seek to have the US air base — installed in 1945 at the end of World War II — removed from the island, while Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, seeks to bolster the US-Japan military alliance as a means to counter North Korean ICBM and nuclear weapon threats.

    Related:

    US Troops Implicated in at Least Half Dozen Incidents in Okinawa Since 2016
    US Pacific Fleet Commander Requests Retirement After Deadly Naval Accidents
    US Navy Chief Orders Probe Into Pacific Fleet Increased Collisions
    Tags:
    murder, rape, occupation, crime, Pentagon, US Marines, United States, Japan, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok