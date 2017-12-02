Raytheon Inks Over $150Mln to Install Patriot Defense System in Qatar

The Pentagon has given defense contractor Raytheon permission to sell air defense systems to the armed forces of Qatar.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a more than $150-million foreign military sale to install and maintain Patriot air defense systems for the armed forces of Qatar, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $150,232,141 hybrid foreign military sales contract for technical expertise and assistance in the training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance management, configuration management, logistics support, installation and sustainment of the Qatar Patriot air defense systems and associated equipment," the release said on Friday.

Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base and is the site of the forward headquarters of the US Central Command and US Air Forces Central Command.

Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, and is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2022, according to the release. The current political climate in Qatar is somewhat complex, as in June the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the severance of diplomatic ties with the country and imposed a de facto blockade against it, citing Doha's alleged support of Islamist extremist groups as the reason.