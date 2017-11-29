Register
29 November 2017
    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    US, Japan Call for Emergency UN Security Council Meeting on DPRK Missile Launch

    Military & Intelligence
    The urgent United Nations Security Council meeting on the latest North Korean missile test is to be held on November 29, the US mission announced.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States, Japan and South Korea have called for an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, the US Mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

    "Ambassador [Nikki] Haley and her counterparts from Japan and the Republic of Korea have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to be held in the open chamber in response to North Korea’s latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile," statement said on Tuesday. "The Security Council session will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29, around 4:30 p.m. EST."

    The Japanese government has already held an emergency meeting of the national security council following the missile test, according to the Kyodo news agency.

    Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters earlier that a missile launched by North Korea in latest test flew about 1,000 kilometers (some 621 miles) causing no damage during the fall in the Sea of Japan. According to Onodera, Japan believes the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile that may have reached the altitude of over 4,000 kilometers at top of trajectory.

    President Donald Trump speaks during the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Saturday, July, 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Trump: 'We Will Take Care Of It' After North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has also convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the issue. The country has held a live-fire missile training following it's northern neighbour's ballistic missile launch, local media reported, citing South Korean military.

    Also, US Department of State Secretary Rex Tillerson announced in a statement that the United States and the UN Command Sending States will convene a meeting to discuss how to respond to the launch.

    "The United States, in partnership with Canada, will convene a meeting of the United Nations Command Sending States to include the Republic of Korea and Japan and other key affected countries to discuss how the global community can counter North Korea’s threat to international peace," Tillerson said.

    Earlier, President Donald Trump promised to "take care" of the situation. "I will only tell you that we will take care of it," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "It is a situation that we will handle," he said without clarifying however, how exactly the situation should be handled.

     

    Ok