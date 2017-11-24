India, Russia Further Collaboration in Defense Tech After Success of BrahMos

After the successful trial launch of the BhraMos supersonic cruise missile, touted as the most formidable of all, the India-Russia joint venture expects a two-fold jump in demand within the next five years and is anticipating orders from other friendly countries in Asia.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Russian ambassador to India Nikolay R. Kudashev has sent a congratulatory message to BrahMos, a joint venture between India and Russia, on the successful flight test of its air-launched cruise missile from India's frontline fighter jet Su-30MKI on Thursday. Ambassador Kudhashev termed the successful launch an "auspicious occasion" and praised the BrahMos executives and engineers who had played a role in the launch.

"I wish all those executives and engineers of JV BrahMos involved in this launch great success and endless enthusiasm in the further development of this exceptional missile," Nikolay R Kudashev wrote in his congratulatory note.

"Both the countries wholeheartedly supported the significant contribution BrahMos has made towards laying a solid foundation for military bonds. I am convinced that it is through joint efforts that our two countries will continue to deepen their co-operation in the military and technical sphere," the Russian Ambassador added.

BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998, is a joint venture between India's state-owned defense research unit DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenie. Presently, BrahMos Aerospace is working on orders worth at least $7 billion, which comprises demand from three Indian armed forces service branches.