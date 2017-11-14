Register
15:21 GMT +314 November 2017
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference during a North Atlantic Council (NAC) defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017

    NATO Boss Courting Finland by 'Friends-With-Benefits' Arrangement

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Military & Intelligence
    Amid a drastic spike in pro-NATO rhetoric in non-aligned Finland, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged still closer cooperation with the Nordic country without it having to become a full member of the alliance.

    The perennial NATO debate always flares up before a presidential election in Finland. This year was no exception, despite the fact that only one presidential candidate actively supports Finland's joining NATO.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not want to interfere with the Finnish NATO discussion, yet promised the Nordic country even closer cooperation without the necessity of joining the alliance. In an interview with Finnish national broadcaster Yle, Stoltenberg argued that NATO never forces a country to choose its political course.

    "We respect countries that want full membership, sit down and negotiate with them. But we also respect countries that don't seek membership," Jens Stoltenberg said.

    Shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries
    © AFP 2017/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    Fall Freak-Out? Pro-NATO Rhetoric Skyrockets in Finland
    In recent years, Finland has stepped up its collaboration with NATO through joint drills and coordinated missions. Together with its neighbor and fellow non-aligned country Sweden, Finland belongs to NATO's closes partner countries.

    It has been universally admitted that Finland has never had such close cooperation with NATO as today. Finnish troops participate in NATO's war games on a regular basis, whereas Finnish Defense Minister is regularly invited to NATO meetings in Brussels. Finland is also a contributor to NATO-led "crisis management operation" in Afghanistan. However, NATO leader Stoltenberg believes that the Nordic country's involvement with the affairs of the alliance could be further intensified.

    "We could do even more together. Have more joint drills, develop joint defense capabilities, collaborate in cyber security. Also, the hybrid center recently opened in Helsinki can contribute to further expansion of our cooperation," Stoltenberg argued.

    Norwegian soldiers (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / 7th Army Training Command / Norwegian soldiers
    Cold War Shadow Over Norway Breeds Fears of New Arms Race
    A recent poll by Helsingin Sanomat daily indicated, however, 59 percent of Finns say 'No' to NATO. This is consistent with the Defense Ministry's own polls, according to which the Finnish resistance to NATO has unswervingly polled between 60 and 70 percent over the past decade.

    Jens Stoltenberg, Norway's former prime minister, compared Finns' opposition to NATO to Norway's relation with the EU. While formally retaining its independence from Brussels, Norway is part of the European Economic Agreement (EEA), which gives the Nordic country access to the EU's market, while also imposing requirements on Norwegian legislation.

    "I think it's a bit like Norway's relation with the EU. There is a big EU resistance in Norway, because we have such close cooperation with the union through various agreements. Perhaps many Finns also prefer close cooperation to membership," Stoltenberg ventured.

    A number of high-profile Finnish politicians and analysts, including presidential candidate of the Swedish People's Party Nils Torvalds, advocated NATO membership. Former ambassador to Russia Hannu Himanen took the debate to a whole new level by urging his compatriots to submit a NATO application "as soon as possible."

