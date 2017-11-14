Four US Service Members Injured by Explosion in Afghanistan

Four US service members taking part in Operation Resolute Support were injured on Monday in the result of the detonation of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four US service members participating in Operation Resolute Support were injured on Monday when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Operation Resolute Support Public Affairs Director Capt. Tom Gresback told Sputnik in an email.

"I can confirm reports that a vehicle-born improvised explosive device detonated in Kandahar province at approximately 2 p.m. today," Gresback said. "There were a total of four US service members injured and all are in stable condition in US medical treatment facilities."

Gresback added that no service members were killed in the explosion.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York City and Washington, DC. The mission in Afghanistan ended in 2014, but on January 1, 2015 NATO announced Resolute Support will train and assist the Afghan security forces.