Russian Helicopters Company Set to Roll Out Two High-Speed Copter Concepts

The Russian Defense Ministry will pick one of the concepts of a prospective helicopter to continue the development of an aircraft that fulfills requirements of the Russian military.

DUBAI (Sputnik) — CEO of Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, told reporters at the Dubai Airshow 2017on Sunday that the company will present two high-speed helicopter concepts to Russia's defense ministry in 2018.

"The Defense Ministry will choose [between the two options]," he added noting that "the helicopters would be able to fly at speed of 350 kilometers per hour (217 miles per hour)," outperforming Mi-35M, Russia's fastest aircraft to date that can reach maximum speed of 300 kilometers per hour.

Moreover, the Russian Helicopters holding will start testing the second Ka-62 helicopter in December and the third one will be tested in early 2018, the company CEO, Andrey Boginsky said adding that "the first flight of the Ka-62 helicopter took place in May this year".

Meanwhile, in August, Boginsky said that Ka-62 will receive an international certificate in 2020.

The medium-sized Ka-62 helicopter is designed by the Kamov Design Bureau for cargo transportation, search and rescue operations, and meets all international requirements for conducting offshore operations. It will be capable of operating in a wide range of climatic and geographic conditions and can take off from both prepared and unprepared ground surfaces.

