Register
20:35 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    The Pantsir-S1 short range missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system is involved in the integrated training on fire control and management of the Far Eastern Military District's Fifth Army at Sergeyevsky base in Primorye Territory. File photo

    It'll Be Two Times More Efficient: Russia Crafts New Air Defense System

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4166561

    Russia has created several prototypes of advanced surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system, the Pantsir-SM.

    Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper cited Alexander Denisov, general director of the Russian company High Precision Complex, as saying that state tests of the country's state-of-the-art air defense system Pantsir-SM are already under way.

    He said that research and development work pertaining to the Pantsir-SM is due to be completed in 2019.

    Denisov touted the Pantsir-SM a "completely new system" which he said will exceed the previous version, the Pantsir-S1, by up to two times in terms of combat capability.

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system on the march in the Moscow Region. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system on the march in the Moscow Region. File photo

    Rossiyskaya Gazeta also cited open sources as saying that the Pantsir-SM is due to be equipped with a new high-speed missile and that the range of detection and destruction of targets will increased by about a half.

    The Pantsir-SM is expected to be capable of detecting a target at a distance of 75 kilometers and destroying it at a distance of 40 kilometers.  As for the Pantsir-S1, these figures stand at 40 kilometers and 20 kilometers, respectively.

    READ MORE: Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks

    As for the Pantsir-SM's new missile, it will have "good" characteristics and can even be used by previous Pantsir versions, according to Denisov.

    The Pantsir-S1, codenamed by NATO as SA-22 Greyhound, is a short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile/gun system that first entered service with the Russian army in 2012.

    Related:

    Russia's New Ship-to-Air Pantsir-ME Missile System Offered to Foreign Customers
    Russian Defense Ministry Signs Pantsir-S Delivery Contract
    Russia Showcases New Arctic Tor and Pantsir Systems at Military Parade in Moscow
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Tags:
    combat capability, development, state tests, air defense system, Pantsir-S1, Pantsir-SM, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok