Register
20:37 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Hypersonic aerial vehicle

    New! Super! Go! Fast! China Teases Hypersonic Military Attack Aircraft Designs

    © Photo: militaryarms.ru
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    87180623

    A news report on the Chinese CCMF channel has revealed a glimpse of a top-secret JF-12 hypersonic wind-tunnel in which prospective - and presumably military - hypersonic aircraft are being tested.

    Aerodynamic tunnels are commonly used to test the properties of machines prior to full scale production. In the case of aircraft that tend to be big and expensive, small models of new plane designs are positioned in wind tunnels to reveal how the new craft withstand high winds.

    In the case of hypersonic planes, a tunnel is required that can simulate an aircraft movement at speeds much faster than the speed of sound. China has now demonstrated their own version.

    Aviation modification of BrahMos missile
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mike1979 Russia / BrahMos missile
    India to Put BrahMos Hypersonic Missile Into Service After Tests in Indian Ocean
    Built in 2012, the JF-12, dubbed ‘Hyper Dragon,' has been a carefully kept secret. The 2.5 meter wide, 265 meter long installation reportedly cost almost $7 million to construct and is capable of creating wind speeds up to 10 times the speed of sound, or about 7,680 mph. At those speeds, the air temperature in the tunnel can reach 5400 degrees Fahrenheit, testing the impact of hypersonic travel on structural materials.

    Now, Chinese CCMF cameras have revealed a glimpse of several machines currently being tested in the hypersonic tunnel.

    One futuristic hypersonic aircraft is an arrowhead-shaped glider which observers believe to be a model of the DF-ZF, previously known as WU-14.

    China military and tech observers believe the machine to be capable of reaching 10 times the speed of sound, in what would be a serious challenge to current air and missile defense systems.

    "The combination of high speed, maneuverability, and relatively low altitude makes them challenging targets for missile defense systems," said a report by the US National Air and Space Intelligence Center released during the summer.

    Another study, quoted by the Free Beacon, details that "These weapons appear to operate in regimes of speed and altitude, with maneuverability that could frustrate existing missile defense constructs and weapon capabilities."   

    While there are numerous artist versions of what the DF-ZF could look like, the CCMF images are the first time China has revealed details of hypersonic planes. The image shows an aircraft model that looks very much like a paper plane, but folded with steel instead of paper.

    The Indo-Russian BrahMos II hypersonic cruise missile (pictured here at Defexpo 2014) is the export variant of the Russian 3M22 Zircon missile
    © Photo: militaryrussia.ru
    How Russian Hypersonic Missiles Shattering the Pillars of US Naval Doctrine
    The video shows other hypersonic vehicles of various shapes, including a triangular-shaped glider, and one weapon that appeared similar in shape to the last stage of a ballistic missile.

    According to a DeathRattleSports report, a scientist in the video — Jiang Zonglin — never mentions the potential military application of the Hyper Dragon. Instead, Jiang explains that China is developing a commercial aircraft that could connect Beijing to New York in just two hours, seven times faster than today's air travel.

    Jiang also details that the JF-12 tunnel conducts its tests every two days, and each test lasts only one-tenth of a second.

    However, US officials do not seem to be too concerned about the upcoming challenges.

    "Hypersonic technology is concerning to me, but it's really no more concerning to me than any cruise missile technology, any ballistic missile technology," said Air Force General John Hyten, commander of the Strategic Command, in July.

    "We have to be prepared to defend ourselves against all those threats. And we have to have a deterrent that is ready to respond in case any of those break out," Hyten added.

    Related:

    Nice Try! Lagging Behind, NATO Wants to Regulate Russian Hypersonic Capabilities
    ‘Keep the Chinese Navy in Check’: Japanese Fighters to Get Hypersonic Missiles
    Russia Achieves 'Considerable' Success in Hypersonic Arms Development
    Hypersonic Weapons Should Be Under Int'l Rules - UK Nuclear Operations Head
    Tags:
    hypersonic weapons, hypersonic aircraft, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok