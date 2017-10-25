Register
16:50 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-16 and F-35

    F-35 Under the Knife: Pentagon Making ‘Very Intense Effort’ to Cut Costs

    © Photo: US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5102

    Pentagon pricing chief Shay Assad said this week there is a “very intense effort” underway to explore avenues for trimming costs in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, already projected to run at least $1.5 trillion.

    In June, a new report was released showing that acquisition costs alone for the plane, just a fraction of the mammoth spending equation, had jumped from an estimated $379 billion to $406 billion. Costs related to operating the aircraft and sustaining them are expected to tally about $1.1 trillion.

    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer
    US Department of Defense Pays Lockheed $60 Million to Contain F-35 Costs

    The new review will explore ways to cut expenses related to the program’s supply chain, Defense News reports.

    “Lockheed is familiar with this process because we’ve done it before with them, so this isn’t something new,” Assad said, noting that “many of the things we’re talking about are just practices that have occurred in the past, this will just be much more rigorous.”

    The study, which will take about a year to finish, will eventually be sent to high-level contractors, who are expected to relay the changes to the program’s subcontracting base. Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman form some of the program’s main contractors, while smaller firms like Pratt & Whitney make engines and other components for the F-35.

    “We believe there is opportunity in the entire chain [to lower costs], from Lockheed Martin to Northrop to BAE to their subcontractors” the pricing official said. “We want to work with the companies collaboratively to get on that path for improvement.”

    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Newest F-35 Villain Isn’t Lockheed Martin: Pratt & Whitney Blamed for Tens of Millions in Overruns

    Pratt & Whitney was found culpable for more than $43 million in cost overruns earlier this year. The company’s logistics team was “unable to negotiate lower pricing from the supply chain,” the F-35 program office said. Further, Pratt & Whitney hasn’t delivered up to $51 million worth of jet engines it was contracted to complete, and some of the engines that were delivered have been of inferior quality, the program office noted.

    Senator John McCain blasted the F-35 as “both a scandal and a tragedy in regards to both cost and performance” last spring.

    Assad has not specified how much savings the government hopes to realize with the new review, only noting that the F-35A could be purchased for less than $80 million per unit by 2020. The most recent block of F-35As ran $94 million each. 

    Related:

    US State Department Approves Sale of 3,900 F-35 Bombs to Australia
    Ready to Go at 50 Below? F-35 Heads To Alaska For Cold Weather Testing
    Lockheed Hiring for Ramped Up F-35 Production as Hypoxia Issues Mount
    South Korea Launches Corruption Investigation Into F-35, KF-X Deals
    Say What?! Tailwind to Blame for ‘Uncontained,’ Costly F-35 Engine Fire
    Tags:
    f-35, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Pentagon, John McCain, Shay D. Assad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok