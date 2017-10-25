Register
16:53 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A US M1A2 Abrams tank fires during the Noble Partner 2016 joint military exercise at the Vaziani training area outside Tbilisi on May 18, 2016.

    Think Tanks? Pentagon Researchers Developing Smarter Armored Vehicles

    © AFP 2018/ Vano Shlamov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    629

    The designers of the US military’s next generation of tanks are focusing on giving the massive vehicles intelligent driving, sensors and algorithms capable of detecting far-off threats.

    The US Army plans to field a new combat vehicle by 2035 to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle and Abrams tank, and there’re only so many systems that can be added to an old design before reaching a point of diminishing returns, Maj. Gen. Eric Wesley said in 2016.

    “We need to think more broadly,” Wesley said at the time, about “manned-unmanned teaming,” or robots and humans working collaboratively in a combat vehicle.

    Troops from the Army’s 1st Infantry Division lean on an M1A1 Abrams main battle tank as a convoy passes in the background at an assembly point in afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1991 in Saudi Arabia. Troops from the 1st Infantry Division have taken up positions close to the border with Kuwait
    © AP Photo/ Peter DeJong
    Abrams Tank Upgrade Exemplifies Acquisition Nightmare as Pentagon Budget Soars

    One way the army plans to do this is with “some kind of aided driving capability,” Chris Ostroksi, director of combat vehicle prototyping for the US Army, told C4ISRNET Monday. “For example, if you had some a priori data that would allow you to plot a better route,” Ostroski said. “We don’t want to line up our combat vehicles in a convoy, but we do want them to be able to aid in the driving.”

    In addition to giving the vehicle’s computer a view of the landscape, high-tech imagery sensors will provide tank operators with a level of protection by minimizing their exposure on the battlefield. With the Abrams and Bradley tanks, “the commander and the driver have their heads out of the hatch, using their own human senses” to maneuver and fight,” Gene Klager, a researcher at the US Army, told C4ISRNET, noting, “soldiers are vulnerable to snipers and [improvised explosive devices], and there are challenges with being able to see all around the vehicle.”

    The vehicle needs to be able to look at targets on the ground as well as in the air, researchers say, in order to engage threats like “helicopters and small drones.”

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Catch and Release: Darpa’s Reusable Gremlin Drones to Lower Costs

    The sensors will help provide the troops in the tank with a look at what’s going on in the battlefield and double as a hostile fire-detection system that enables the tank to engage threats on its own. There are clearly some issues with allowing the vehicle to fire munitions by itself: “You could have an algorithm to detect everything, but it would tend to detect things you don’t want to detect,” Klager noted.

    For instance, the sensor might have difficulty discerning when a flash of light 200 meters away is the sun glancing off something shiny or an enemy firing a weapon at the tank. Given the dangers of shooting at targets that aren’t actually targets, the service says a very low rate of false alarms is necessary for the fire detection system’s success as a fully-automated system.

    Related:

    Scotland May Hold Second Independence Vote Within Five Years – Think Tank
    The Unbelievable True Story of a Lone Soviet Tank's Raid on Nazi-Occupied Minsk
    Scary VIDEO Shows Daesh Jihad Car Hit Abrams Tank and Explode
    Israel’s Rafael Sets Up Anti-Tank Guided Missile Facility With Indian Partner
    Pentagon Awards $133Mln in Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles for Jordan, Qatar
    Tags:
    Abrams Tanks, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok