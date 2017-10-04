Joint Russian-Uzbek Drills Kick Off in Central Uzbekistan

Russian Central Military District announced that servicemen will train fighting against simulated terror groups during the joint Russian-Uzbek drills that kicked off on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The joint Russian-Uzbek drills kicked off on Wednesday at the Forish range in central Uzbekistan's Jizzakh Region, head of the press service of the Russian Central Military District, Col. Yaroslav Roschupkin said.

"Till the end of this week the servicemen will train search, blockade and elimination of simulated terror groups as well as exchange their experience in carrying out operations in mountainous areas," Roschupkin said.

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Uzbekistan to Host Joint Military Drills With Russia in October

According to the official, the Russian contingent is represented by units of the mountain rifle brigade deployed in Russia's Republic of Tyva.

The military capabilities of the mountain rifle units are boosted by Tachyon drones and Podnos mortars. Soldiers and officers are equipped with Ratnik combat kits.

The Forish range was built in 2000. In 2005 the range hosted the only joint Russian-Uzbek drills.