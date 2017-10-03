Pentagon Approves Multimillion Sale of Bombs for Australia

The Pentagon has approved a sale af precision bombs and related equipment and training services to Australia.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State Department approved a sale to Australia of nearly 4,000 air-launched precision bombs and related equipment and training services as part of a contract worth more than $800 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia for GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb Increment II (SDB II)," the release said on Monday. "The estimated cost is $815 million."

In addition to 3,900 bombs, the deal also includes up to 30 guided test vehicles, explosive ordinance disposal devices, and training by US contractors to maintain, repair and dispose the equipment, the release explained.

The US defense contractor Raytheon, which manufactures the GBU-58/B Small Diameter Bomb Increment II bombs, describes the weapon as a precision strike device able to defeat moving and stationary targets in adverse weather conditions, according to the company website.

The company has also won a multimillion contract to upgrade radars for Australian F/A-18E/F Super-Hornet multirole fighter and EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.