Register
20:05 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Airborne combat vehicles air dropped during the joint battalion tactical exercise of airborne troops from Russia, Belarus and Serbia at Rayevsky military base outside Novorossiysk

    Project Lotus: New 120mm Artillery Piece to Revolutionize Russian Airborne Power

    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 1163120

    The design bureau tasked with creating the next-gen self-propelled artillery system for the Russian Airborne Forces confirmed that the new 'Lotus' 120mm air-droppable artillery piece would be ready for state testing and adoption by 2019. Military observer Andrei Stanavov explains what prompted Airborne to request a brand new mobile artillery piece.

    Andrei Stanavov (RIA Novosti) — Last week, TsNIITochMash military industrial design bureau director Dmitri Semizorov confirmed that mass production of the Lotus could begin as early as 2020, pending state testing and adoption into the Airborne Forces.

    Asked what differentiates the new vehicle from the secretive Zauralets-D self-propelled artillery piece it's based on, Semizorov told reporters that the new system will include major improvements, from futureproof ammunition, to a new turret profile, new control system, improved chassis, and a new gun with a longer service life.

    Airborne Artillery's Special Purpose

    Russian Airborne Forces doctrine calls for infantry and light armor units alike to descend from the sky virtually on top of the enemy, wreaking havoc on enemy communications, clearing bridgeheads, and destroying support and supply units far behind enemy lines.

    Accordingly, in situations when the Airborne Troops are separated from the main group of forces, powerful artillery support becomes not just a luxury, but a vital necessity.

    MiG-29 multipurpose fighter aircraft of the Swifts aerobatic team participate in an airshow at the Kubinka air base during the international military-technical forum ARMY-2016. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Belgrade's Wingman: Russia Delivers Promised MiG-29 Warplanes to Serbia
    The main difference between airborne self-propelled artillery systems and their Army 'cousins' is of course their airdrop capability, including manned drops. The vehicles must be lightweight, while retaining the reliability, protection, and firing characteristics of their land-based cousins. Russian air-drop-capable artillery has long featured automatic rifle-resistant aluminum armor, as well as strong grades of steel.

    The Airborne Troops' existing systems include the 120mm 2S9 Nona-S, an upgrade on a late Soviet-era design which proved its effectiveness in Afghanistan, as well as the 125mm 2S25 Sprut-SD, a more modern design introduced in the mid-2000s.

    The Sprut (literal translation 'Kraken') was developed in the 1990s on the basis of a modernized BMD-3 light infantry fighting vehicle. Essentially, designers fitted the vehicle out with a 125mm 2A75 smoothbore gun, the result being a genuine, lightweight floating tank, and one suitable for airborne use.

    The Sprut-SD anti-tank gun (foreground) on display at the ARMY 2015 International Military-Technical Forum outside Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    The Sprut-SD anti-tank gun (foreground) on display at the ARMY 2015 International Military-Technical Forum outside Moscow

    The nimble vehicle accelerates to up to 70 km per hour off-road, and is equipped with firepower comparable to Russia's T-72 and T-90 main battle tank. In this regard, Russia's arsenal is unique, with no other country fielding a comparable system.

    Does Airborne Really Need Another Air-Droppable Tank Destroyer?

    One of the key features in the Sprut is its gun's stabilizer, which allows for accurate firing while swimming up to 10 km/h during a three gale storm. This makes the artillery piece an indispensable tool not only among the airborne forces, but for amphibious assault operations as well.

    A 2S25 Sprut-SD self-propelled anti-tank gun crosses a water obstacle during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground held as part of the international military-technical forum ARMY-2016.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    A 2S25 "Sprut-SD" self-propelled anti-tank gun crosses a water obstacle during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground held as part of the international military-technical forum ARMY-2016.

    Someone who knows little about artillery might get the impression that the Airborne Troops are living the good life, demanding the creation of a new self-propelled gun even though they already have the relatively modern Sprut, which has good potential for modernization.

    But experts understand that things aren't so simple. The new 122mm Lotus is expected to replace the Nona-S, not the Sprut. Amid its seeming universality, the Sprut is intended more as a direct-fire anti-tank platform. Its gun's low arc of elevation makes it a poor howitzer.

    In that sense, the Nona (Russian acronym for 'Newest Ordinance of Ground Artillery') is a tool of a completely different sort. The air-droppable mortar can angle its gun almost vertically, firing its heavy rounds over tall obstacles, or even from closed position. 

    An S23 Nona-SVK self-propelled gun, mounted on a BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, displayed in the run-up to the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in the Moscow Region
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    An S23 Nona-SVK self-propelled gun, mounted on a BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, displayed in the run-up to the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in the Moscow Region

    The explosion from one high-explosive Nona round digs a five-meter-deep crater into the ground and sprinkles over 3,000 fragments around it; the projectile has a range of 9 kilometers. The Nona can fire cumulative ammunition, hitting tanks at distances up to a kilometer.

    Another feature of the Nona is its ability to used captured enemy rounds. The gun is literally 'omnivorous', successfully able to fire 120mm high explosive fragmentation rounds from German, French, Israeli, Spanish and Chinese army arsenals.

    Finally, the weapon uses guided munitions, a laser target designator raining down the shells on the lightly armored top of the turrets of enemy tanks, resulting in nearly a 100% rate of destruction.

    Nevertheless, for all its merits, the Nona is not eternal. It's been in production since the 1970s, and is gradually becoming obsolete; therefore it's no surprise that Airborne Forces Command has been thinking about developing a new artillery piece to take the Nona's place.

    New Generation

    The secretive Zauralets-D project, based on the BMD-4M and BTR-MDM chassis, had its chance to become Airborne's next-gen artillery. Conceived in both 120mm and 152mm variants, that weapon was intended to surpass all existing systems in range, and be used as a mortar, howitzer or cannon interchangeably. However, work on the project was suspended on the initiative of the Defense Ministry.

    Later, the TsNIITochMash design bureau explained that the experience gathered in creating the Zauralets-D has been transferred to another secretive project, code-named the Lotus, featuring a new high-reliability 120mm cannon, and other improvements all around.

    And although information from open information sources on the Lotus remain sparse, it's clear that the new gun, mounted on a new chassis, will provide the Blue Berets with new fearsome capabilities to be envied by any major military. After the deployment of such a system, the firepower of the Russian Airborne Troops will increase substantially.

    Tags:
    self-propelled, howitzer, artillery, Lotus artillery, 2S9 Nona-S, 2C25 Sprut, Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TsNIITochMash), Russian Airborne Forces, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok