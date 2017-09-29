US, South Korea Forces Hold 1st Joint Short-Range Air-Defense Drill - Pentagon

US and South Korean troops have held the first joint training event to practice defending against drones, cruise missiles and other enemy aircraft.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The drills included a controlled communication exercise to bridge the language gap, with South Korean soldiers assigned to US Army units the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Friday.

"For US soldiers, this meant using the man-portable air-defense system, where two-soldier teams are capable of eliminating low-altitude cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and air-breathing threats," the release said.

The South Korean Army simulated targets by providing the oppositional force throughout the exercise, the release explained.

Additional joint exercises are planned in the coming months, according to the release.