Register
05:23 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Bomb Explosion, Iraq

    Why the UK MoD Makes Claims About Civilian Casualties No One Believes

    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 135 0 0

    The UK Ministry of Defense claims the Royal Air Force has killed more than 3,000 Daesh fighters in Iraq and Syria over the past three years, but no civilians, a suggestion challenged by Radio Sputnik’s Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    The UK Ministry of Defense made a statement recently claiming that its Air Force has killed more than 3,000 Daesh fighters over the course of last three years. An estimated 2,684 militants were killed by British bombers in Iraq, while some 400 fighters are believed to have been killed in Syria.

    At the same time, the MoD has boasted that they have "no credible evidence" that a single civilian has been killed during the airstrikes.

    However, they did acknowledge that "this isn't the same as saying we have not or will not do so, especially in close urban fighting against a ruthless terrorist enemy that uses civilians as human shields," according to a report by the Mirror.

    The claims about the lack of civilian casualties look particularly suspicious considering the United States central command has admitted to at least 484 civilian death caused by their bombings against Daesh in the region.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear hosts Becker and Kiriakou invited Robert Carter, a journalist and political commentator, to analyze the claims.

    According to Carter, such numbers are statistically impossible. The issue of civilian deaths has already been raised a number of times by various human rights organizations and even the United Nations.

    Kurds celebrate to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Ari Jalal
    Iraq's Kurds Say 'Yes' to Creation of Independent State - Electoral Commission
    The problem with counting civilian deaths is that Western forces really have no means to monitor them. Carter quoted the US Central Command saying they are not able to investigate civilian deaths because the only way they can obtain data is from satellite footage, drone footage and the pilots who fired missiles themselves. With that degree of fidelity, it is often impossible to discern a terrorist from a kid wearing dark clothes.

    Another problem is that official numbers are irrelevant because of flawed counting methodology, the author noted.

    "I know from drone whistleblowers they have killed children accidentally by firing from a drone and they had written it up as having been killed a goat, which happens all the time, " Kiriakou noted.

    While it is fairly obvious that there have been civilian deaths, if for no other reason than because of prior statistics, there must be a reason for the British government to come up with such a contentious statement.

    According to Carter, one reason why they would do that is because the UK struggles to remain relevant in the region. The British Parliament has been quite reluctant to authorize military involvement in Middle East under Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, which is harmful for British military presence there. This, correspondingly, harms the UK's plans to expand its role in NATO.

    The UK also seeks to build new military bases in the Arabian Gulf and expand its presence there. Why? Because the UK sides with a certain coalition of Middle Eastern states — that being the reason for the British government making statements that seemingly achieve nothing for the UK itself.

    And the key reason for the aforementioned domino logic lies in the fact that UK relies heavily on arms sales to Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia.

    "In order to keep getting our money's worth we have to keep getting involved ourselves in conflicts in that region and basically partner up to countries which themselves — and there is a lot of evidence — keep backing radical groups in countries like Iraq, like Syria, destabilizing these nations and fueling sectarian tensions there," Carter said.

    The UK military command needs Parliament's approval of its military activities so that at the end of the day the UK could sell more weapons to its customers. That, according to Carter, is the reason UK military authorities make statements that make UK look good.

    Related:

    Muslim Surgeon Stabbed in Manchester Amid Surge in Hate Crimes in UK City
    A Task for Tusk: EU Chief Meeting UK PM in London to Break Brexit Stalemate
    UK Boosts Efforts to Extend 'Hostile Environment' Policy to Illegal Migrants
    Tags:
    bombing, civilian casualties, Daesh, UK Ministry of Defence, John Kiriakou, Iraq, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok