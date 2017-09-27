Russian Army to Be Fully Equipped With New Combat Kit by 2020

KLIMOVSK (Moscow region) (Sputnik) — The Russian army will be fully equipped with Russia's next-generation Ratnik-2 infantry gear by 2020, Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine Building told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"By 2020, the Russian army will be fully equipped with Ratnik-2, by now the troops have received more than 200,000 kits," the institute’s chief executive Dmitry Semizorov said.
Ratnik is an infantry combat system, developed as a "future soldier" concept. It includes dozens of pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems.
