Russian Army to Be Fully Equipped With New Combat Kit by 2020

The Russian army will be fully equipped with new infantry gear by 2020, Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine Building told Sputnik on Wednesday.

KLIMOVSK (Moscow region) (Sputnik) — The Russian army will be fully equipped with Russia's next-generation Ratnik-2 infantry gear by 2020, Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine Building told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"By 2020, the Russian army will be fully equipped with Ratnik-2, by now the troops have received more than 200,000 kits," the institute’s chief executive Dmitry Semizorov said.

Ratnik is an infantry combat system, developed as a "future soldier" concept. It includes dozens of pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems.