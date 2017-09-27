Register
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a ceremony to hand over weapons and military vehicles to servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chuhuiv outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 15, 2016

    Ukraine, Canada Discuss 2018 Military Equipment Imports to Kiev

    Moscow has repeatedly warned against supplies of lethal arms to Ukraine saying that this would result in escalation of the military conflict in the country's eastern Donbass region. Although this stance has also been supported by a number of European officials, apparently not all countries share this point of view.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak said on Tuesday he had discussed with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Sajjan the 2018 Canadian military equipment imports to Ukraine and the construction of an ammunition plant in the country.

    The Ukrainian minister added that the sides had also stressed the importance of continuation of a bilateral program aimed at training of Ukrainian servicemen.

    Kiev has been considering the construction of the ammunition plant in Ukraine for several recent years. In July, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kiev would allocate some 1.4 billion hryvnias ($53 million) for construction of a NATO-standard ammunition production plant.

    Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Toronto that the Canadian government would move with the process of adding Ukraine on a list of countries to which it will permit certain lethal weapons exports.

    In April, an agreement on cooperation in the defense area was signed by Kiev and Ottawa outlining five major partnership aspects including defense research, material supplies, logistics, defense policies and military education.

