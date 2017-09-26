Boom Goes the Dynamite! WATCH as Russian Tu-95MS Destroys Daesh Infrastructure

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of an Aerospace Defense Forces' Tu-95MS strategic bomber's raid on Daesh targets.

The video, posted on the Ministry's official Twitter account, shows the bomber as it takes off from the Engels-2 airbase in southern Russia and travels over Iranian and Iraqi territory on its way to Syria.

The footage shows the plane dropping Kh-101 cruise missiles on key Daesh targets in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Idlib, followed by shots of Daesh facilities being wiped out by the pinpoint attacks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov denied claims by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights about alleged Russian airstrikes on settlements in Idlib province, calling them "unsubstantiated as usual." The Observatory's claims serve as an "information cover-up" for actions by the Al Nusra Front terror group, he said.

Konashenkov stressed that the Aerospace Forces' targets, including underground bases, arms sweatshops, and other facilities, were located far away from residential neighborhoods.