Register
13:45 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Knud Rasmussen-class ocean patrol craft

    Denmark Builds Warship Using N Korean Forced Labor

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Flemming Sørensen / Knud Rasmussen
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 38331

    After it was revealed that construction of Denmark's new warship, the Lauge Koch, was built using North Korean forced labor, suspicions were raised that Danish taxpayer funds may have ended up in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

    Barely a week after Denmark condemned North Korea for its continued nuclear tests in a meeting with North Korean ambassador to the Nordic country, a documentary by Danish Radio has revealed that Copenhagen may have indirectly financed Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

    In the documentary "The Warship's Secret" aired today, on September 26, Denmark's state-of-the-art warship the Lauge Koch was reported to have been built in Poland using North Korean forced labor workers. The accusations were substantiated by contracts, receipts and eye witnesses.

    Rusty container of lubricant oil for a U.S. military vehicle stands among abandoned U.S. military material on Aug. 16, 2005, outside the eastern Greenland settlement of Kulusuk where there used to be an U.S. Air Force base as part of an early warning radar system (File)
    © AP Photo/ John McConnico
    Denmark Probes Noxious US Army Base to Settle Toxic Issue With Greenland
    The Lauge Koch, which has cost the Danish state over 500 million DKK ($80 million) and will be unveiled in December, was partially outsourced by the Danish ship builder Karstsensens Skibsværft to Crist, Poland, which was found to have hired a Polish subcontractor that used North Korean workers employed via the company Rungrado. North Korea's state-owned Rungrado is now hit by sanctions for alleged trafficking in missile technology.

    So far, it is unclear how many Danish tax kronor have ended up in North Korea. However, according to UN figures, Pyongyang earns up to $2 billion through its foreign workers, fueling its need for hard currency due to heavy sanctions. Since Kim Jong-un's rise to power, the number of North Korean workers abroad has risen and is now estimated at around 100,000.

    "North Korean workers abroad are an important source of hard currency, used for developing the North Korean nuclear and missile programs," Jai-chul Choi, South Korea's ambassador to Denmark, said in the DR documentary. "If Danish taxpayer funds were to be used for the nuclear and missile programs, it would be catastrophic," he added.

    Several Danish parties, including the Social Democrats, the Red-Green Alliance and the Social Liberal Party, demanded an explanation from Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen.

    "We need to get to the bottom of this, especially to prevent it from ever happening again in the future," Social Democrats defense spokesman Henrik Dam Kristensen told Danish Radio, calling the incident "grotesque."

    Polar Empress
    © Photo: dolphingeo.com
    Today's Slaves: Rented North Koreans Toil to Build Advanced Norwegian Ship
    Red-Green Alliance foreign spokesman Nikolaj Villumsen called this "unacceptable" and ventured that it is completely incomprehensible how it could have happened at all.

    "This is an embarrassing case for the Polish authorities, but it is also an embarrassing case for the Danish Defense," Social Liberal Party foreign spokesman Martin Lidegaard said.

    The Armed Forces and Karstsensens Skibsværft initially denied any North Koreans having been involved in the construction of the Lauge Koch. However, Brigadier General Anders Mærkedahl of the Defense Materiel and Purchasing Board admitted that it was not possible to completely rule out their participation. In the documentary, a number of Polish shipyard workers confirmed that the North Koreans had worked as welders on the Danish ship.

    ​"It would be completely outrageous if it were really true that North Korean forced labor has been used in an EU country like Poland. But I find it hard to see what we could possibly do to investigate the allegations about the construction of the Lauge Koch now, several years after the ship has been completed," Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen wrote in an e-mail to Danish Radio.

    Spy
    © Fotolia/ Serkat Photography
    Danish Surveillance Helps Dictators Spy on Dissenters
    According to the documentary, the North Korean foreign workers live under slave-like conditions, being deprived of their passports and free movement, living under constant surveillance and working up to 20 hours a day. Of their wages, they are only allowed to retain a small amount, if anything at all. Several NGOs have previously described the North Koreans as "modern slaves."

    "For years, Pyongyang has exploited North Korean workers in Poland with the blessings of the political authorities in Warsaw, who have generously granted working visas while turning a blind eye to the inhumane conditions that these modern slaves suffer from," Willy Fautré, the director of Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) claimed earlier this year in Parliament Magazine.

    Related:

    Vintage Volvo: Sweden Still Hopes to Reclaim North Korea's 70s Debt
    That 70's Bill: North Korea Ready to Pay Off an Old Debt to Finland
    Hungry Hostile Seals Terrorize Danish Coast, Chagrin Fishermen
    Danish Shipping Giant May Face Millions in Losses After Major Cyberattack
    Danish Military Ponders New 'Shopping List' Amid Trump's NATO Demands
    Danish Soldiers in Estonia Urged to Beware Russian 'Honey Traps'
    Tags:
    Navy, shipbuilding, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok