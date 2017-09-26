Register
01:37 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Drone

    Rogue Drone Crashes Into Black Hawk in New York City, Investigation Underway

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 38631

    Flying high above the Big Apple, a Black Hawk helicopter found itself in a sticky situation after a commercial drone collided with the chopper late Thursday.

    Though no one was injured, the same could not be said for the military aircraft, though the pilot was able to land safely at New Jersey's Linden Airport.

    ​Beaten and bruised, the UA60 helicopter, part of the 82nd Airborne, was flying 500 feet above the Midland Beach alongside a second Black Hawk when the civilian drone struck at around 8:15 p.m. local time.

    "It was struck on the left side of fuselage. There were no adverse impacts to the flight," Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne, told the New York Post Friday. "One blade was damaged [and] dented in two spots and requires replacement and there is a dented window."

    10-year-old Eden Hasson surfs near what is believed to be a great white shark at Samurai Beach, Port Stephens, Australia.
    © AP Photo/ Chris Hasson
    Baywatch: Drone? Australia Hopes to Prevent Shark Attacks with New Tech (VIDEO)
    Per the Federal Aviation Administration's safety guidelines, drones must fly at or below 400 feet and stay away from other aircraft. The Post also indicated it is illegal to fly the unmanned aerial vehicles anywhere in the city — except in parks.

    The chopper, flown by Fort Bragg soldiers, was part of security detail established for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

    This isn't the first time a store-bought drone has caused a little ruckus in the Big Apple. Back in March, a drone crashed into a Con Edison power plant in Brooklyn; the month before, a GoPro drone flew through a window in a 27th floor Manhattan apartment.

    The incident is currently under investigation by authorities in New York.

    Related:

    South African Lion Cubs Mesmerized by Drone
    Amazon, DHL Beware: China Refits Plane Into Delivery Drone
    Trump Prepares to Roll Back Drone Strike Rules Against Jihadist 'Foot-Soldiers’
    CIA Pushes to Expand Drone Strike Authority Despite Pentagon Concerns - Reports
    Lockheed Martin Unveils New Tiny 'Outrider' Drone (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Black Hawk, drone, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok