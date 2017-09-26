Rogue Drone Crashes Into Black Hawk in New York City, Investigation Underway

Flying high above the Big Apple, a Black Hawk helicopter found itself in a sticky situation after a commercial drone collided with the chopper late Thursday.

Though no one was injured, the same could not be said for the military aircraft, though the pilot was able to land safely at New Jersey's Linden Airport.

​Beaten and bruised, the UA60 helicopter, part of the 82nd Airborne, was flying 500 feet above the Midland Beach alongside a second Black Hawk when the civilian drone struck at around 8:15 p.m. local time.

"It was struck on the left side of fuselage. There were no adverse impacts to the flight," Army Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne, told the New York Post Friday. "One blade was damaged [and] dented in two spots and requires replacement and there is a dented window."

Per the Federal Aviation Administration's safety guidelines, drones must fly at or below 400 feet and stay away from other aircraft. The Post also indicated it is illegal to fly the unmanned aerial vehicles anywhere in the city — except in parks.

The chopper, flown by Fort Bragg soldiers, was part of security detail established for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

This isn't the first time a store-bought drone has caused a little ruckus in the Big Apple. Back in March, a drone crashed into a Con Edison power plant in Brooklyn; the month before, a GoPro drone flew through a window in a 27th floor Manhattan apartment.

The incident is currently under investigation by authorities in New York.