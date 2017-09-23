Register
02:20 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight

    Trump Prepares to Roll Back Drone Strike Rules Against Jihadist 'Foot-Soldiers’

    © Photo: US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    235404

    The Trump administration’s counterterrorism operations may start to include more and more drone strikes and commando raids on "foot-soldier jihadists," according to a new report.

    Former President Barack Obama required overseas Predator MQ-1 and Reaper MQ-9 attacks on terrorist elements to adhere to a pre-approved plan demonstrating that “the individual’s activities pose a continuing, imminent threat to US persons,” according to a once-top secret presidential policy guidance document released July 1, 2016.

    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    CIA Pushes to Expand Drone Strike Authority Despite Pentagon Concerns - Reports

    The man who told voters in February 2016 "I would bring back waterboarding … And I would bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding” in order to extract intelligence from captured terrorists — referring to a tactic widely discredited as a method for obtaining true information — is poised to roll back rules on unmanned aerial systems and special forces missions, unnamed White House officials told the New York Times Thursday. 

    The result of the policy would allow the CIA and other US military forces in the Middle East and around the globe to mow down suspected jihadists regardless of whether they contribute unique skills to or take leadership roles within organizations such as Daesh and al-Qaeda. 

    The proposal opens the door for US forces to target terrorists in Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Libya with drone strikes or commando raids with greater frequency, NYT reports.

    The pending policy change is considered likely in light of US President Donald Trump’s vows to eliminate restrictions for killing terrorists.

    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Trump May Have Lied About Iran Nuclear Deal to Prepare Ground for War

    "The United States and our allies are working together throughout the Middle East to crush the loser terrorists and stop the re-emergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people," Trump said Tuesday at the UN General Assembly in New York.

    During an August speech on US strategy in South Asia, Trump promised to “expand authority for American armed forces to target the terrorist and criminal networks that sow violence and chaos.”

    “My administration will ensure, that you, the brave defenders of the American people, will have the necessary tools and rules of engagement to make this strategy work, and work effectively and work quickly,” the president said during the address to servicemembers at Fort Meyer in Arlington, Virginia.

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin Unveils New Tiny 'Outrider' Drone (VIDEO)
    US Air Force MQ-1 Predator Drone Crashes in Southeast Turkey
    Israeli Kamikaze Drone Export to Azerbaijan Halted After Live Demo in Karabakh
    Taliban Commanders Among 8 Killed in US Drone Strike in Afghanistan
    US Has No Plans for Anti-Daesh Drone Strikes in Philippines - Pentagon
    Tags:
    drone policy, drone strike, al-Qaeda, Daesh, CIA, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, New York, Virgina, Pakistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok