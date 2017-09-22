Register
21:47 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photograph taken on February 12, 2016 shows an Indian motorist riding past a wall bearing the image of the mascot for 'Make in India Week' in Mumbai

    Big Ticket US-India Defense Deals Unlikely While US Guards Tech Secrets

    © AFP 2017/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 7310

    Ahead of US Defense Secretary James Mattis’ visit to India starting September 25, a controversial letter by the US-India Business Council has created much uneasiness in the Indian establishment.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The US-India Business Council (UIBC) in its letter to the Indian Defense Ministry has raised concerns over the transfer of technologies to Indian firms. "Control of proprietary technologies is a major consideration for all companies exploring public and private defense partnerships," the letter reads.

    This comes against the backdrop of the Indian government exerting pressure on foreign firms to share defense technology with their Indian partners to further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" program, intended to foster self-sufficiency. Unfortunately, the UIBC letter suggests that American firms want to retain control over technology even if they are allowed to set up a production line for fighter jets and other equipment on Indian soil.

    Army General of the Indian Armed Forces Durga Prasad Nudurupati (second left), Deputy Commander of the troops of the Eastern Military District Lt-Gen Sergei Solomatin (center) and Acting Commander of the 5th Combined-Arms Army Major General Roman Kutuzov (second right) visit the Sergeyevsky testing grounds in the Primorye Territory during preparations for the Indra-2017 Russian-Indian military exercises
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    India's Defense Sector Prepares for 100% Foreign Direct Investment

    "I cannot say with any certainty, but coming out in the media, as it does, on the eve the US defense secretary's visit, I will be surprised if this issue is not discussed. But India is unlikely to agree to continue purchasing equipment off-the-shelf from the US as has largely been the case so far. Discussions will be of some help only if the US defence secretary has some concrete suggestions to make to reconcile the American concerns with the Indian aspirations," Amit Cowshish, former financial adviser to India's Ministry of Defense, told Sputnik.

    US firms have also made it clear that they do not want to be held liable for any defects in equipment jointly produced with Indian counterparts. "We recommend the Ministry of Defense affirm that foreign OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers] will not be liable for defects outside their company's control," the UIBC said in its letter. This has the potential to become a sticking point in the prospective defense partnership between the two countries.

    "I think a middle ground can be found even if the transferred technology is not state-of-art but helps the Indian companies in acquiring the capability required for built-to-specs manufacturing," Cowshish explained.

    Experts say US defense firms' reluctance to share technology is also likely to deter the US from moving ahead in its plan to sell defense equipment such as the Avenger Predator drone and Lockheed Martin's F-16 Block 70 combat aircraft to India. The US has designated India as a major defense partner which "is intended to facilitate technology sharing between the two countries, including license-free access to a wide range of dual-use technologies," according to the Senate amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018.

    Indian military personnel drive Indian Army tanks as they take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ RAVEENDRAN
    US House Approves Bill Proposing Stronger Defense Ties With India

    In the last 10 years, the US has managed to sell to India defense equipment worth $15 billion, including C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Super Hercules transports, P-8I Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft, CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. Most of the deal was initiated during the previous government in India led by Manmohan Singh, but since 2014 the new government under Modi has emphasized domestic production, and if foreign purchases are made they must involve technology transfer.

    Russia, Israel and France have been very generous in sharing technology with India, helping local manufacturers augment their capacity.

    Related:

    Did India Ignore US-Made M777's History of Failures?
    India Gearing Up for Two Major Joint Military Exercises With US, Russia
    US 'Doubles Down in Afghanistan to Drive Wedge Between India, China'
    Tags:
    cooperation, drone, Make in India, defense, Lockheed Martin, Rex Tillerson, Narendra Modi, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok