India Bars Its Military From Undertaking Foreign-Sponsored Training

India says it does not suit its stature to accept meager financial assistance from foreign countries to train its armed forces.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has asked its armed forces personnel to not part take in training courses that are sponsored by foreign governments. The decision was taken after the Defense Ministry was flooded with applications from a large number of middle-rung officers seeking permission for attending training courses offered by foreign countries, especially the US and the UK.

The Indian government has said it would allow armed forces personnel to attend training in foreign countries only when deemed utmost necessary and that the Indian government would pay for such training.

The government has justified its decision by arguing that it would not suit India's stature that its armed forces were accepting such assistance from foreign countries when India itself conducts such training for military personnel of other countries.

Moreover, it was found during an audit that the expenses incurred, if Indian government was to itself fund such training, would amount to a meager $18 million in a year. Therefore, it has been decided that a small amount would be earmarked in the defense budget for sponsoring such training.

Indian military personnel can now themselves identify suitable foreign institutions for training courses and seek government funding.

"The US and UK primarily sponsored the Indian military officers training since long. Many times it is done on a reciprocal basis. Now, the government may have thought that India can fund the training for its officers on its own," Major General R K Arora (retired), Chief Editor of Indian Military Review, told Sputnik.

When asked whether Indian government had taken this step to prevent young cadets from any foreign influence, Arora said, "I do not think so. Such training is mainly aimed at getting to know and learn from the experiences of armed forces of other countries for enhancement of professionalism among cadets."