Register
12:42 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian army soldiers

    India Bars Its Military From Undertaking Foreign-Sponsored Training

    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 172 0 0

    India says it does not suit its stature to accept meager financial assistance from foreign countries to train its armed forces.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has asked its armed forces personnel to not part take in training courses that are sponsored by foreign governments. The decision was taken after the Defense Ministry was flooded with applications from a large number of middle-rung officers seeking permission for attending training courses offered by foreign countries, especially the US and the UK.

    The Indian government has said it would allow armed forces personnel to attend training in foreign countries only when deemed utmost necessary and that the Indian government would pay for such training.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shares a moment during a signing of agreement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    India, Japan Agree to Enhance Military Ties and China Does Not Like It
    The government has justified its decision by arguing that it would not suit India's stature that its armed forces were accepting such assistance from foreign countries when India itself conducts such training for military personnel of other countries.

    Moreover, it was found during an audit that the expenses incurred, if Indian government was to itself fund such training, would amount to a meager $18 million in a year. Therefore, it has been decided that a small amount would be earmarked in the defense budget for sponsoring such training.

    Indian military personnel can now themselves identify suitable foreign institutions for training courses and seek government funding.

    "The US and UK primarily sponsored the Indian military officers training since long. Many times it is done on a reciprocal basis. Now, the government may have thought that India can fund the training for its officers on its own," Major General R K Arora (retired), Chief Editor of Indian Military Review, told Sputnik.

    When asked whether Indian government had taken this step to prevent young cadets from any foreign influence, Arora said, "I do not think so. Such training is mainly aimed at getting to know and learn from the experiences of armed forces of other countries for enhancement of professionalism among cadets."

     

    Related:

    India Gearing Up for Two Major Joint Military Exercises With US, Russia
    Chinese Checkers? Japan and India Continue to Strengthen Military Ties
    India Expedites Construction of Border Roads Amid Military Conflict With China
    Tags:
    military training, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok