22 September 2017
    USS Fitzgerald after collision

    US Navy Boosts Safety: Warships Required to Use AIS in High-Traffic Areas

    In a bid to cut the risk of collisions at sea, the US Navy will require all its warships to sail through high-traffic areas with transponders advertising the vessel's position in real time.

    Although the measure is helpful, it will not be able to eliminate the problem completely.

    Last month, 10 US soldiers were killed after the Navy's USS John S. McCain crashed into Liberian-flagged chemical tanker Alnic MC east of Singapore. In June, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine cargo ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven soldiers. Following the deadly collisions, US Naval authorities have been considering measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

    The decision to require all US Navy warships to activate their Automatic Identification System (AIS) when sailing in high ship traffic areas, such as the South China Sea or off the coast of Japan, should help other ships recognize when an American naval vessel is in their vicinity.

    AIS sends a ship's location, speed and navigational status via VHF maritime transmitter every two to 10 seconds. Broadcasting these details will help avoid collisions, especially taking into account that the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers were designed with reduced radar signatures, making them appear smaller on nearby radars. The info also aids in search and rescue operations and helps investigate incidents. US Navy vessels are outfitted with AIS but until now they were not required to use it.

    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ahmad Masood
    Rules Must Be Obeyed: Destroyer USS McCain Crashes Over 'Negligence'
    Unfortunately, there are problems that will remain after the measure is implemented.

    First, transmitting the identity of Navy ships could make them more vulnerable to attack. Also, the location information only flows one way: AIS will not help those onboard the destroyers see the merchant ships.

    Investigations are still underway into why the fatal incidents took place despite the destroyers' better radars and the requirement to have watchstanders scanning the nearby seas for potential dangers at all times.

    US Navy Fires Top Commanders in USS Fitzgerald, USS John S. McCain Crash Probes
    McCain, Fitzgerald Collisions Prompt Naval Investigators to Probe Cyber Attacks
    USS Fitzgerald, McCain Crashes Prove Forward Navy Deployments ‘Not Sustainable’
    collision, USS John S. McCain, USS Fitzgerald, US Navy, United States
