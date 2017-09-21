Russian S-400 Crews Practice Coverage of Military Facilities in Siberia

According to a statement issued by the Central Military District's press service, S-400 crews have practiced coverage of important civilian and military facilities at exercises in Western Siberia.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's S-400 Triumf air defense missile system crews of the Central Military District's air defense unit have practiced coverage of important civilian and military facilities at exercises in Western Siberia, the Central Military District's press service reported.

"During the first stage, units were alarmed to march to the designated position area, entered into training and combat duty to repel massive missile strikes of the simulated enemy in difficult conditions of the ground and air situation," the statement said.

The S-400 Triumph is a next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system that can carry three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. It is designed to track and destroy various types of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.