Register
04:52 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The since-abandoned YAL-1A Airborne Laser system in flight with its mirror unstowed

    US Special Ops to Test Air-to-Ground Lasers in 2018

    © Photo: US Missile Defense Agency
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1143 0 0

    A senior US special operations commando is “enthusiastic” about the prospect of testing the once-secret High Energy Liquid Laser Area Defense System (HELLADS) on an aircraft such as AC-130 gunships as early as next year, Defense Tech reports.

    US Air Force Special Operations Command Lt. Gen. Marshall Webb considers himself to be in the camp of advocates for conducting a demo of HELLADS sooner rather than later, he told reporters at the Air Force Association’s annual conference at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, a town along the Potomac River in Prince George’s County about 10 miles south of the White House.

    The tunnel system of the European XFEL X-ray laser, with a length of 3.5 kilometers the longest in the world, is pictured on October 6, 2016 in Schenefeld, northern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ Markus Scholz / dpa
    SPUTNIK EXCLUSIVE: Have You Ever Seen the World's Most Powerful Laser? (PHOTOS)

    "If you put out a questionnaire to those scientists involved in lasers, you find about half and half – half of them are skeptics, the other half are zealots," Webb explained. "I remain an enthusiastic support of doing this demo."

    Webb is interested in testing how HELLADS can be controlled from an aerial platform and how well it handles aerodynamic and aeromechanical “jitter,” Defense Tech, a subsidiary of Military.com, reported.

    HELLADS originated at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as part of the agency’s goal of creating “a 150 kilowatt laser that is 10 times smaller and lighter than current lasers of similar power,” according to government archives.

    Webb managed to sneak in a complaint about program financing, stating, “it’s a little bit of a challenge with respect to funding, from a priorities standpoint.” Webb’s Wednesday comments follow the passage of a $700 billion Pentagon budget for 2018 – $150 billion more than the Defense Department’s FY2017 budget.

    Related:

    SPUTNIK EXCLUSIVE: Have You Ever Seen the World's Most Powerful Laser? (PHOTOS)
    US Navy Tests Laser Weapons System in Persian Gulf
    Incredibly Powerful X-Ray Laser Creates ‘Molecular Black Hole’ in Lab
    Kaboom! Lockheed to Supply Poland With Laser-Guided Training Bombs for F-16 Jets
    US Prepares to Test New High Powered Laser Weapon on Army Trucks
    Tags:
    laser, US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok