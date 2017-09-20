Register
13:43 GMT +320 September 2017
    RS-24 Yars

    Russia Conducts Test Launch of RS-24 Yars ICBM

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Military & Intelligence
    The solid-fuel mobile ICBM RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) equipped with a multiple independently targeted reentry vehicle was test-launched from the Plesetsk space center.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-launched from Russia's Plesetsk space center, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "On September 20, a test launch of the solid-fuel mobile intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 Yars equipped with a multiple independently targeted reentry vehicle [MIRV] was conducted from Plesetsk space center by the Yoshkar-Ola missile unit," the ministry said.

    In September, Russia conducted another successful launch of a silo-based Yars ICBM from Plesetsk. The Yars ICBM is so accurate that its maximum deviation from a target 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) away is a mere 150 meters.

    • An RS-24 Yars / SS-27 Mod 2 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow
      © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    • RS-24 Yars mobile ground missile systems with at the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
      © Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf
    • Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.
      © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is switching to Yars ICBMs with its share set to stand at 72 percent by the end of 2017.

    The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) was introduced into service in July 2010. It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo. It carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.

    Tags:
    test launch, RS-24 Yars, Plesetsk Space Center, Russia
