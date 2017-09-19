Register
22:33 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    F-35 Luke Air Force Base

    F-35 Ejection Seat to Kill, Wound 22 US Pilots - Government Watchdog

    © US Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    The F-35 Joint Program Office has skimped out on spending a few million dollars to conduct more thorough testing of the fifth-generation plane’s potentially lethally flawed ejection seat despite its generous $400 billion budget.

    Given how much flight time the US military plans to use the F-35 for, 22 pilots are projected to suffer injuries or be killed over the lifetime of the plane’s use because of insufficient testing, according to the report first obtained by CQ Roll Call.

    The internal report created by the Technical Airworthiness Authority said the failure to implement extra safety tests is bound to prove “catastrophic,” the Stripes report states.  “No less than $1 million” and 9 to 12 months of testing could lower the risk of pilot injury or death from 22 to zero, TAA said in its report dated May 1.

    F-35B US Forces Korea
    © US Forces Korea
    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Squadrons Will Encircle North Korea

    The office “has declined to save lives by conducting less than a year’s worth of additional testing that would cost a relatively paltry few million dollars,” the military newspaper reported Tuesday. The Martin-Baker produced ejection seat previously worried pilots, military planners, and plain citizens alike when reports surfaced that activating the ejection seat mid-flight could snap pilots’ necks, especially those that weigh between 136 and 165 pounds, Sputnik reported in June.

    Meanwhile, Cobham PLC, a UK-based firm contracted to install inhalation monitors aboard F-35s to help the military resolve hypoxia, or tissue damage from oxygen deprivation, has sent its first samples back to the US Air Force’s School of Aerospace Medicine, Defense Tech reports. Since 2011, more than a dozen F-35A pilots have experienced what the service euphemistically calls “physiological episodes,” or breathing an improper mixture of oxygen and other gases during flight. Hypoxia becomes an increasingly large danger the higher one goes in Earth’s atmosphere, as the air gets thinner and thinner. Pilots, like climbers on Mount Everest, require a special supply of properly-mixed and pressurized air to keep up the kind of physical and mental functioning typical at ground-level.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Troubled US F-35s Back in the Air Despite Lacking Hypoxia Fix

    An F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot once described hypoxia in a story that sounds like it was written in a book of nightmares. After noticing an air flow regulator malfunction, a pilot told the Navy Times: “That’s when I realize my lips are tingling, my fingers are tingling, and I’m like ‘Sh*t man, something’s wrong’ … and the guy in back’s like, “Hey, dude! My fingers are blue!” The pilot spoke with the Navy Times anonymously in fear that speaking out about hypoxia might jeopardize his 10-year flying career in the Navy.

    The US military "doesn’t know what’s at the root of the problem,” Robert Schaeffer, business development manager at Cobham PLC, said at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Monday at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

    "Cobham doesn’t know either," Schaeffer said, adding "nobody does."

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Supply More F-35 Fighters
    Lockheed Martin Wins Billions to Manufacture F-35 Jets for Foreign Customers
    Lockheed Martin Gets $5.5Bln to Produce F-35 Jets for Air Force, Navy, Marines
    Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Provide F-35 Mission Gear
    WATCH: F-35 Gets ‘Real Lucky,’ Lands on US Aircraft Carrier Without Crashing
    Tags:
    f/a-18, f-35, US Navy, Cobham PLC, United Kingdom, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok