19:31 GMT +319 September 2017
    Russia to Deliver 12 Su-30K Fighters to Angola by Early 2018 - Repair Plant

    Military & Intelligence
    RRussia will fulfill its obligations in Su-30K fighter jets' delivery to Angola by early 2018.

    BARANOVICHI (Belarus) (Sputnik) — Russia will fulfill the contracted delivery of 12 modernized Su-30K fighter jets to Angola by early 2018, Aleksandr Vorobei, the deputy CEO of the 558 Aviation Repair Plant in Belarus, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "So far, two [Su-30Ks have been delivered to Angola], there is a delivery schedule, and its fulfillment has been launched as for now. I think that the deliveries will be completed by early next year," Vorobei said.

    Su-30K is an interim model of the Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet (NATO reporting name: Flanker-C), which were manufactured at Russia's Irkutsk Aviation Plant to be sold to the Indian Air Force. A total of 18 fighters were delivered to New Delhi between 1997 and 1999, but the aircraft were returned to the Irkut Corporation in 2005 to be replaced with 16 Su-30MKI jets (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H).

    Angola signed a contract to purchase 12 Russian Su-30K fighters, which are currently stationed at the 558 Aviation Repair Plant in Belarus' Baranovichi, during a visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin to Luanda in 2013.

