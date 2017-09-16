Russian Helicopters Company Discusses Mi-26TS Helicopter Supplies With China

Russia has traditionally supplied aviation equipment to China and the potential of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the aviation sector is great.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters company discussed with Chinese partners possible deliveries of Mi-26TS heavy transport helicopters, the company’s press service said Friday in a statement.

"During talks with Lectern Aviation Supplies Company, the prospects for supply of Mi-26TS heavy helicopters to China were discussed," the statement reads.

In addition, the company discussed the possibility of supplying medical version of Ansat helicopter to Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Center.

In late June, 2016, Russian Helicopters supplied the fourth Mi-26TS heavy transport helicopter to China.

The Mi-26TS was developed by the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and is produced by the Rostvertol plant located in Rostov-on-Don. The aircraft has a total payload of 20 metric tons and is equipped with modern electronic systems.