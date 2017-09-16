Russian Helicopters Company Discusses Mi-26TS Helicopter Supplies With China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters company discussed with Chinese partners possible deliveries of Mi-26TS heavy transport helicopters, the company’s press service said Friday in a statement.
"During talks with Lectern Aviation Supplies Company, the prospects for supply of Mi-26TS heavy helicopters to China were discussed," the statement reads.
Russian Helicopters to participate in #China Helicopter Expo 2017 https://t.co/1WfFNRqavM pic.twitter.com/1ChG2o9L7K— Rostec Сorporation (@Rostec_Russia) September 13, 2017
In addition, the company discussed the possibility of supplying medical version of Ansat helicopter to Beijing 999 Emergency Rescue Center.
#RussianHelicopters will present civil #Ansat #helicopters in multifunctional and VIP configuration, and #Mi171A2 at @ChinaHelico. pic.twitter.com/7XsW6kgImY— Russian Helicopters (@RusHeliCo) September 13, 2017
In late June, 2016, Russian Helicopters supplied the fourth Mi-26TS heavy transport helicopter to China.
The Mi-26TS was developed by the Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and is produced by the Rostvertol plant located in Rostov-on-Don. The aircraft has a total payload of 20 metric tons and is equipped with modern electronic systems.
