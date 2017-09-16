Register
02:07 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A Rolls-Royce logo at the Rolls-Royce Crosspointe manufacturing and research facility in Prince George, Va., Monday, May 2, 2011. The plant was built to produce disks for new generation turbofan engines.

    Rolls Royce to Roll Out Its First Unmanned Naval Ship

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1243 0 0

    Rolls Royce, a company usually associated with luxury cars, is about to present its newest project – an unmanned military ship that can conduct basic tasks all on its own.

    Rolls Royce is a name that conjures up images of expensive cars for the rich and the powerful — but Rolls Royce is also a long-time military contractor, making engines for aircraft and ships. Now the tech giant returns to its roots with its first unmanned naval vessel, intended mostly for military purposes.

    According to a company press release, Rolls Royce is working on a 700 ton vessel that will be some 60 meters long, about the size of a corvette. The company claims it will have a range of 3,500 miles and top speed of 25 knots. The machine will be able to operate autonomously for up to 100 days.

    Since the ship will lack any systems normally required for crew life support, it is expected to be much cheaper and smaller than a manned ship of similar capabilities, a surprising contrast to the company's automotive branch image.

    ​According to Rolls Royce, the ship will be able to carry out simple maritime missions, such as "coastal patrol and surveillance," logistical support and protection of other other vessels. One possible scenario would be an unmanned drone carrier, which is something new in terms of warfare.

    "The autonomous platforms are likely to cover a range of single role missions, e.g. patrol and surveillance, mine detection or fleet screening, while the larger manned ships will cover the multi-role missions," the press release reads.

    American soldiers watch a Hercules C-130 plane take off at the Bargam airbase north of Kabul
    © AFP 2017/ Jimin LAI
    Rolls-Royce Wins Contract to Maintain Engines on Pentagon Air Transports
    Interestingly, Rolls Royce understands "unmanned" as totally autonomous rather than remotely controlled. The ship will utilize a range of sensors and an artificial intelligence systems that will help the vessel operate safely, according to The Verge. The website also reports the vessel will feature two electric generators that can provide up to 4 megawatts of energy when a full throttle is needed, and a set of solar panels to enable ship's movement at lower speeds.

    The vessel will not become the first unmanned ship out there, though, as the US Navy already unveiled its first unmanned Sea Hunter ship in 2016, which currently undergoes a two-year testing program. The Sea Hunter, initially intended to be an autonomous submarine hunter — an effort to challenge growing Chinese submarine power in South China Sea — is now set to become a universal platform that can be accommodated for a variety of tasks, The Verge reported back in 2016.

    In the meantime, the Norwegian company Yara presented the world's first unmanned cargo ship: Yara Birkeland. The ship is expected to set sail for the first time in 2018, supervised by a human crew, and become fully unmanned in 2020. Earlier this year, Yara stated that the unmanned nature of the ship will allow to reduce shipping costs up to 90%, according to WSJ report.

    It would be rather interesting if Skynet comes out from the sea.

    Related:

    Bye-Bye Brexit Blues: Rolls-Royce Invests US$160Mln in UK Manufacturing
    Rolls-Royce to Provide Engine Support for Kuwait’s C-130 Transport Aircraft
    Rolls Royce Agrees to Produce MTU Engines for Naval Vessels in India
    Tags:
    unmanned ships, project, Rolls-Royce, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok