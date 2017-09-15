Afghanistan Hopes for Deliveries of Russian Military Helicopters – Ambassador

The Afghan ambassador to Russia told Sputnik that Afghanistan hoped to receive Russian military helicopters.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Russia) (Sputnik) – Afghanistan hopes to receive Russian military helicopters needed for equipping the country’s Air Force, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Abdul Qayyum Kochai told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are holding negotiations on the deliveries of helicopters. Our army has already gotten acquainted with Russian helicopters and we hope for further cooperation with Russia. We also want Russia to continue maintenance of these helicopters," Kochai said.

He pointed out that Afghanistan also expected Russian assistance in the fight against terrorism, saying that Kabul needed Russian military production.

The Afghan armed forces currently use Russian Mi-17 helicopters, as well as old Mi-24s supplied from India.

In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani expressed hope that Moscow would open a helicopter servicing center in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement as well as Daesh, both banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by the US-led coalition, are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.