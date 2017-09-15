Register
23:04 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A group of Afghan Nationl Army Air Corps personnel gather beside the Russian Mi-17 transport helicopter in Kandahar air base.

    Afghanistan Hopes for Deliveries of Russian Military Helicopters – Ambassador

    © AFP 2017/ ROMEO GACAD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10830

    The Afghan ambassador to Russia told Sputnik that Afghanistan hoped to receive Russian military helicopters.

    NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Russia) (Sputnik) – Afghanistan hopes to receive Russian military helicopters needed for equipping the country’s Air Force, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Abdul Qayyum Kochai told Sputnik on Friday.

    "We are holding negotiations on the deliveries of helicopters. Our army has already gotten acquainted with Russian helicopters and we hope for further cooperation with Russia. We also want Russia to continue maintenance of these helicopters," Kochai said.

    He pointed out that Afghanistan also expected Russian assistance in the fight against terrorism, saying that Kabul needed Russian military production.

    The Afghan armed forces currently use Russian Mi-17 helicopters, as well as old Mi-24s supplied from India.

    The Russian Rostec stand
    © AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Russia's Rostec Hopes to Sign Contract With China for Heavy Helicopter by 2018
    In March, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani expressed hope that Moscow would open a helicopter servicing center in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement as well as Daesh, both banned in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by the US-led coalition, are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

    Related:

    American Country Singer Troy Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash
    Forty Indian Helicopters to Join Combat Fleet at Eastern Border With China
    Sikorsky Inks Over $303Mln to Produce 2 Heavy Lift Helicopters for US Navy
    Tags:
    helicopters, Mi-17, Mi-24, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok